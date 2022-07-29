Joni Mitchell: Neues Archiv-Boxset erscheint im Herbst

Nach „Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)“ folgt nun das nächste Archiv-Boxset von Joni Mitchell. „The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)“ enthält neu gemischte Versionen von vier Alben der Folk-Ikone. Das Set erscheint am 23. September.

„The Asylum Albums“: Erster Song schon zu hören

Für „The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)“ wurden die Platten „For the Roses“ aus 1972 ,„Court and Spark“ (1974), „The Hissing of Summer Lawns“ (1975) und das Live-Album „Miles of Aisles“ (1974) neu abgeemischt. Als Geschmacksprobe wurde der Song „You Turn Me On I’m a Radio“ bereits veröffentlicht. Das Archiv-Set kann hier vorbestellt werden.

Der Toningenieur Bernie Grundman zeichnete sich für das Sound Mixing verantwortlich. Er hatte zuletzt mit den Red Hot Chili Peppers auf ihrem aktuellen Album „Unlimited Love“ zusammengearbeitet und widmete sich nun den Werken von Joni Mitchell.

Überraschender Auftritt

Die 78-Jährige gab erst vor kurzem ihr erstes Konzert seit 20 Jahren. Sie trat beim Newport Folk Festival auf und sang gemeinsam mit Künstlerinnen wie Brandi Carlile ihre größten Hits. Gegen Ende des Auftrittes überraschte sie die Zuschauer*innen mit einem Gitarren-Solo.

The Asylum Albums (1972–1975) – Tracklist



For the Roses (1972)

01. Banquet

02. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire

03. Barangrill

04. Lesson in Survival

05. Let the Wind Carry Me

06. For the Roses

07. See You Sometime

08. Electricity

09. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio

10. Blonde in the Bleachers

11. Woman of Heart and Mind

12. Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)

Court and Spark (1974)

01. Court and Spark

02. Help Me

03. Free Man in Paris

04. People’s Parties

05. Same Situation

06. Car on a Hill

07. Down to You

08. Just Like This Train

09. Raised on Robbery

10. Trouble Child

11. Twisted

Miles of Aisles (1974)

01. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio (Live)

02. Big Yellow Taxi (Live)

03. Rainy Night House (Live)

04. Woodstock (Live)

05. Cactus Tree (Live)

06. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Live)

07. Woman of Heart and Mind (Live)

08. A Case of You (Live)

09. Blue (Live)

10. Circle Game (Live)

11. People’s Parties (Live)

12. All I Want (Live)

13. Real Good for Free (Live)

14. Both Sides Now (Live)

15. Carey (Live)

16. The Last Time I Saw Richard (Live)

17. Jericho (Live)

18. Love or Money (Live)

The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975)