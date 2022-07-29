Joni Mitchell: Neues Archiv-Boxset erscheint im Herbst

Nach „Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)“ folgt nun das nächste Archiv-Boxset von Joni Mitchell. „The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)“ enthält neu gemischte Versionen von vier Alben der Folk-Ikone. Das Set erscheint am 23. September.
„The Asylum Albums“: Erster Song schon zu hören
Für „The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)“ wurden die Platten „For the Roses“ aus 1972 ,„Court and Spark“ (1974), „The Hissing of Summer Lawns“ (1975) und das Live-Album „Miles of Aisles“ (1974) neu abgeemischt. Als Geschmacksprobe wurde der Song „You Turn Me On I’m a Radio“ bereits veröffentlicht. Das Archiv-Set kann hier vorbestellt werden.
Der Toningenieur Bernie Grundman zeichnete sich für das Sound Mixing verantwortlich. Er hatte zuletzt mit den Red Hot Chili Peppers auf ihrem aktuellen Album „Unlimited Love“ zusammengearbeitet und widmete sich nun den Werken von Joni Mitchell.
Überraschender Auftritt
Die 78-Jährige gab erst vor kurzem ihr erstes Konzert seit 20 Jahren. Sie trat beim Newport Folk Festival auf und sang gemeinsam mit Künstlerinnen wie Brandi Carlile ihre größten Hits. Gegen Ende des Auftrittes überraschte sie die Zuschauer*innen mit einem Gitarren-Solo.
The Asylum Albums (1972–1975) – Tracklist
For the Roses (1972)
- 01. Banquet
- 02. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire
- 03. Barangrill
- 04. Lesson in Survival
- 05. Let the Wind Carry Me
- 06. For the Roses
- 07. See You Sometime
- 08. Electricity
- 09. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio
- 10. Blonde in the Bleachers
- 11. Woman of Heart and Mind
- 12. Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)
Court and Spark (1974)
- 01. Court and Spark
- 02. Help Me
- 03. Free Man in Paris
- 04. People’s Parties
- 05. Same Situation
- 06. Car on a Hill
- 07. Down to You
- 08. Just Like This Train
- 09. Raised on Robbery
- 10. Trouble Child
- 11. Twisted
Miles of Aisles (1974)
- 01. You Turn Me On I’m a Radio (Live)
- 02. Big Yellow Taxi (Live)
- 03. Rainy Night House (Live)
- 04. Woodstock (Live)
- 05. Cactus Tree (Live)
- 06. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Live)
- 07. Woman of Heart and Mind (Live)
- 08. A Case of You (Live)
- 09. Blue (Live)
- 10. Circle Game (Live)
- 11. People’s Parties (Live)
- 12. All I Want (Live)
- 13. Real Good for Free (Live)
- 14. Both Sides Now (Live)
- 15. Carey (Live)
- 16. The Last Time I Saw Richard (Live)
- 17. Jericho (Live)
- 18. Love or Money (Live)
The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975)
- 01. In France They Kiss on Main Street
- 02. The Jungle Line
- 03. Edith and the Kingpin
- 04. Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow
- 05. Shades of Scarlett Conquering
- 06. The Hissing of Summer Lawns
- 07. The Boho Dance
- 08. Harry’s House/Centerpiece
- 09. Sweet Bird
- 10. Shadows and Light