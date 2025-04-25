Linkin Park: Neue Single „Unshatter“ ist da – Lyrics und Video

Linkin Park haben sich mit ihrer brandneuen Single „Unshatter“ zurückgemeldet. Der Song ist ab sofort auf allen Plattformen zum Streamen verfügbar und ist die nächste, bislang unveröffentlichte Single aus der kommenden „From Zero“ (Deluxe Edition), die am 16. Mai erscheinen wird.

Schon die ersten Sekunden von „Unshatter“ lassen keinen Zweifel, daran, dass Linkin Park weiterpowern wollen: Ein stampfender Groove, verzerrte Gitarren und die energiegeladene Produktion treffen auf den Gesang von Emily Armstrong. „‚Unshatter‘ war einer der ersten Tracks, die wir für From Zero geschrieben haben“, verrät Shinoda. „Emilys Gesang in der Bridge hat uns gezeigt, was wir gemeinsam erreichen können.“

„And we’ll never ever put it back together

I should’ve known better, you’re lying

Maybe I made it more complicated than it had to be

Maybe I’m mistaken, but it’s taking something out of me

Maybe I’m too patient ‚cause I waited until now to see

Take what you say and I’ll ruminate away reality

But we’ll never ever put it back together

I should’ve known better, you’re lying

Unshatter the picture I was tryna see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don’t know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me

I was waiting patiently, saving judgment for too long

When the hesitation would set the stage that I’d lose on

You were only aiming to pass the blame and, then, move on

You just turned the tables and made my right to a new wrong

And we’ll never ever put it back together

I should have known better, you’re lying

Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don’t know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me

You don’t know me

You don’t know me

I don’t owe you

You don’t know me

You don’t know me

You don’t know me

I don’t owe you, go

I don’t owe you anything

I don’t owe you anything, go

You don’t know me

You don’t know me

I don’t owe you anything, go

You don’t know me

You don’t know me

I don’t owe you

And we’ll never ever put it back together

I should’ve known better, you’re lying

Unshatter the picture I was trying to see myself in

Unshatter the promise that I could not believe

I don’t know why we got so cold

But my chest is holding all my feelings

Unshatter me“