„Most Wanted: Music“: Berlin diskutiert über die Zukunft der Musikwelt

Am 7. und 8. November 2018 findet Berlins größte Innovation-First-Konferenz für Themen rund um die Musikwirtschaft und Musiktechnologie statt: die „Most Wanted: Music“-Konferenz.

Weiterlesen ROLLING STONE: The Future of Music, Folge 8 – Cassandra Steen spricht über die Zukunft der Musik In der Alten Münze gibt es Keynotes, Panels, Hands-on-Workshops und Networking-Events.

Die MW:M beschäftigt sich mit Virtual Reality, 360-Grad-Video, Künstliche Intelligenz, immersiver Musikproduktion und Zukunftsperspektiven von Musiklabels. Außerdem spielen Themen wie Mental Health oder female leadership in der Industrie eine Rolle. Abgerundet wird das durch die Buchvorstellung von „Electronic Germany“ von Christian Arndt, sowie Podcast- und Spotify Masterclass-Workshops.

Zu den Vortragenden gehören: Maik Pallasch (Spotify), Luke Schantz (IBM), Josh Saunders (Warner Music), Fruzsina Szép (Lollapalloza), Alexander Langer (Business Punk), Steve Mayall (Music Ally), Dr. Stefano Papetti (Zurich University of the Arts), Prof. Kelly Snook (Concordia Creative) und Staatssekretär Christian Rickerts (Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe).

Das sind einige Highlights der Konferenz (Auszüge aus dem Programmheft)

Who’s Got Talent: (Wo)Man Or Machine?

Machines learn exponentially fast. They can be creative in their own way. That’s what the others say. In a controversial conversation, this session will answer some provocative questions: Is there promise in machines creating music? What is it? What opportunities await? What’s wrong with machines creating music?

Sex, Drugs, and Rock ’n‘ Roll – the Minds of Artists and Music Managers

(Prof. Dr. Borwin Bandelow, University Medical Center Göttingen, Department of Psychiatry)

Surviving & Thriving – Wellness in Electronic Music

(Tristan Hunt, Association For Electronic Music, Regional Manager

Anja Schneider, SOUS, Director; Dipl.-Psych. Franziska Koletzki-Lauter, self-employed, Psychologist / Consultant)

How to make and love music with immersive media

Tim Rittmann and Muki Kulhan will talk about the role of VR and other immersive media – and what kind of impact it will have on how we experience music in the near future. (Speaker u.a. von VR NOW Con & Awards, Decochon/MuX, Little Chicken Game Company)

Let’s Rethink Work: Collective Leadership, Agility and Self-Organization

How can our organizations adopt to the fast changing environment? How can we take more intelligent decisions? How can people unleash their highest potential?

Music Goes Gaming Goes Music

According to the „Global Games Market Report 2018“ by market researcher Newzoo, the global Games Industry’s market volume will reach about 120 billion Euro in 2018. What possibilities exist for collaborations and how can the industries profit from each other? The Panel will discuss the current state and take a look into the future. Speaker: Alexander Müller, SK Gaming, Managing Director, Michael Broda, eSports.com, CEO Gustav Käll, Universal Music, Head of Esports and Gaming

INVR Immersive Media Exhibition

Showcasing 3 projects from the work of INVR and Q production studios and Robot Koch’s „Sphere“ installation

Touch the Music: Enhancing Future Digital Musical Devices through Haptic Feedback

We argue that establishing a rich haptic channel in musical interfaces will enhance user experience and performance, improve accessibility for disabled persons, and provide an effective means for musical tuition and guidance. Dr. Stefano Papetti, Institute for Computer Music and Sound Technology – Zurich University of the Arts, Research Associate, Charalampos Saitis, Audio Communication Group, Technische Universität Berlin, Research Associate

RockCity Hamburg und Most Wanted: Music präsentieren: Women in Music – Vom Gendergap zur Community (Launch des Hamburger Netzwerkes in Berlin)

Diese Session von Netzwerkgründerin Andrea Rothaug gibt Einblicke in die Situation von Frauen in der Musikbranche und zeigt neue Wege zwecks Empowerment, Präsentation und Know-How Transfer von und für Frauen in der Musik. Claudia Schwarz, MusicTech Germany, MAGNA Initiative, VP | Co-Founder; Andrea Rothaug, RockCity Hamburg e.V., Geschäftsführerin