3

aktuelle Podcast-Folge:

Freiwillige Filmkontrolle - der Rolling Stone Podcast über Film & TV: Mehr Infos
Highlight: Disco: Die Geschichte der 12-Inch-Single, und wie sie die die Popmusik für immer veränderte

Bestellen: ROLLING-STONE-Ausgabe 10/2019 mit exklusiver MOTOWN-7-INCH SINGLE

Im Lieferumfang enthalten: ROLLING STONE Ausgabe 10/2019 + exklusive MOTOWN 7“ Single. Hefte werden ab dem 26.09.2019 zusammen mit der Rechnung verschickt.

>>> JETZT BESTELLEN!

Exklusiv und nur im ROLLING STONE 10/2019 erhältlich: Eine 7″ Vinyl-Single von MOTOWN!

A-Seite:

  1. Marvin Gaye: „What’s Going On“
  2. Diana Ross: „Upside Down“

B-Seite:

  1. The Velvelettes: „Needle In A Haystack“
  2. Martha & The Vandellas: „Dancing In The Street“

Im Lieferumfang enthalten: ROLLING STONE Ausgabe 10/2019 + exklusive MOTOWN 7“ Single.
Anmerkung: Hefte werden ab dem 26.09.2019 zusammen mit der Rechnung verschickt.

Lieferung ins EU-Ausland: zzgl. 2,90 € / Nicht-EU-Länder zzgl. 3,45 €

Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an shop@rollingstone.de.

>>> Dies ist eine Vorbestellung. Heftversand mit Single ab dem 26. September!

Zahlungs- und Lieferinformation:

Nach dem Kauf der Vinyl-Single mit Heft erhalten Sie eine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail.

Eine Rechnung wird Ihnen anschließend gemeinsam mit dem Heft inklusive der Vinyl-Single postalisch zugesendet. Sollten Sie eine Zahlung per Kreditkarte bevorzugen, teilen Sie Ihre Kreditkarten-Daten unserem Kundenservice bitte per E-Mail zu: as-media@dpv.de

Unser Kundenservice steht Ihnen auch bei weiteren Fragen gerne zur Verfügung. Schreiben Sie einfach eine E-Mail und es wird schnellstmöglich Kontakt mit Ihnen aufgenommen!

********

ORDER NOW!

Only available in ROLLING STONE issue #10/2019: MOTOWN exclusive 7″ vinyl single!

A-Side:

  1. Marvin Gaye: „What’s Going On“
  2. Diana Ross: „Upside Down“

B-Side:

  1. The Velvelettes: „Needle In A Haystack“
  2. Martha & The Vandellas: „Dancing In The Street“

Scope of delivery involves: ROLLING STONE 10/2019 + exclusive MOTOWN 7-inch Single.
Please note: magazines will be sent from 2019-09-26 by paybill.

Extra shipping charges for foreign countries: EU plus 2,90 € / Non-EU countries plus 3,45 €

For further questions please contact shop@rollingstone.de.

This is a pre-order. Deliveries start on September 26th 2019!

Payment and delivery information:

The moment you order a magazine and the 7″-vinyl you’ll get a confirmation e-mail.

A paybill will be sent to you together with the product via mail. In case you prefer a payment via credit card please send your credit card data to our customer service via e-mail: as-media@dpv.de

If there should occur any further questions our customer service is also available for you: Just write an e-mail and they will respond as possible.

In dieser Geschichte: 
Disco: Die Geschichte der 12-Inch-Single, und wie sie die die Popmusik für immer veränderte
Giorgio Moroder und Donna Summer
Streaming verändert die Popmusik. Eine ähnlich wegweisende Entwicklung fand vor vierzig Jahren statt – ROLLING STONE ist dafür in die New Yorker Dance-Clubs der 1970er zurückgereist.
„I Feel Love“ von Donna Summer und Giorgio Moroder ist die Disco-Hymne aus dem Jahr 1977. Gleichzeitig setzte das Lied ein deutliches Zeichen in Richtung elektronischer Tanzmusik. Die beinahe ausschließlich aus synthetischen Klängen bestehende Produktion, der four-on-the-floor-Kick, Donna Summers schwebender Gesang  – perfekte Zutaten für einen Dance-Track, der vor allem durch seine Wiederholungen hypnotisiert. „I Feel Love“ ist ein Lied, das den Einfluss von Disco auf die Popmusik illustriert wie kaum ein anderes. Nich nur durch den Sound und die Struktur, sondern ebenso anhand eines damals neuartigen Vinyl-Formats, das ihm ein natürliches Zuhause gab: die 12-Inch-Single. Singles als Naturgesetz der Popmusik Die kleine 7-Inch-Single…
Weiterlesen
