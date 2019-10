View this post on Instagram

Why we @tonigarrnfoundation focus on girls? Because they are our future and still not fully equal to boys in any part of the world! Educating girls changes everything in communities especially in poor areas, from health all the way to economic nationalwide growth. Today is for all the young ladies out there, especially the ones in Africa, that have changed my life forever💕 Keep dreaming, learning, growing and changing the world of tomorrow #dayofthegirl #girlsgetequal