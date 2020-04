Pearl Jam live 2020: Komplette Europa-Tour auf nächstes Jahr verschoben

View this post on Instagram

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam's 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021. We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert dates. Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes. As previously announced, London's @BSTHydePark festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement, visit the BST Hyde Park website. We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!