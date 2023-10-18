Peter Gabriel: Album „i/o“ erscheint am 1. Dezember – alle Formate im Überblick

Peter Gabriel hat das Veröffentlichungsdatum seines neuen Albums „i/o“ bekannt gegeben: Die zwölf Tracks erscheinen am 01. Dezember 2023 in verschiedenen Formaten.

„i/o“ wurde zum größten Teil in den Real World Studios und Gabriels Heimstudio aufgenommen und präsentiert eine Band bestehend aus Gitarrist David Rhodes, Bassist Tony Levin und Drummer Manu Katché. Beiträge stammen von Brian Eno, Richard Russel, Pianist Tom Cawley, Josh Shpak und Paolo Fresu an der Trompete, Cellistin Linnea Olsson und Don E. am Keyboard. Gabriels Tochter Melanie steuert wie auch Ríoghnach Connolly (The Breath) Backing Vocals bei. Richard Chappell, Oli Jacobs, Katie May und Richard Evans, alle aus dem Real-Word-Umfeld, übernahmen Programming und weitere Instrumente. Dazu sind der Soweto Gospel Choir und der schwedische Männerchor Oprhei Drängar sowie das New Blood Orchestra unter der Leitung von John Metcalfe am Start.

Tracklist „i/o“:

Panopticom

The Court

Playing for Time

i/o

Four Kinds of Horses

Road to Joy

So Much

Olive Tree

Love Can Heal

This Is Home

And Still

Live And Let Live

Formate:

PGLP21 2LP Bright-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGLPX21 2LP Dark-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGCD21 2CD Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix

2CDs, one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 6panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGCDBR21 2CD+Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix

2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. 8panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGBOX21 4LP, 2CD, 1Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix *

Foil blocked, clamshell box with obi-band. Bright-Side and Dark-Side Mixes across 4 pieces of black vinyl, 33rpm. 2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. Casebound book with expanded liner notes and a poster. *Release date 8 March 2024