Phoenix über tödlich verunglückten Cassius-DJ Zdar: „Philippe war legendär“

(In english) ⁣⁣ A few words about our friend Philippe Zdar☀️:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ « Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Of course, our music owes him so much, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But much more, he taught us that you could raise your life, Friendship, Love to the rank of major art. In all these areas he was an absolute genius. » ⁣⁣ 💘⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ _______________________________⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #lesinrocks