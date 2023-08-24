Prince: Tracklist, VÖ, alle Deluxe-Konfigurationen von „Diamonds and Pearls“

Ein neues Super-Set von Prince steht an: Das 1991er-Album „Diamonds and Pearls“ wird von Paisley Park Enterprises in Zusammenarbeit mit Sony Music und Warner Records neu aufgelegt, Erscheinungstermin ist der 27. Oktober 2023.

Eine standesgemäße fette Packung in verschiedenen Konfigurationen: Das größte Super-Deluxe-Format enthält auf 12 LPs und einer Blu-Ray bzw. 7 CDs und einer Blu-Ray u.a. 47 unveröffentlichte Stücke sowie ein zweistündiges Konzert von 1992, live aus dem „Glam Slam“-Club in Minneapolis. Macht alles zusammen 75 Audio-Tracks. Alles auch im Dolby-Atmos-Mix.

Vorab gibt es die unveröffentlichten Tracks „Alice through the looking Glass“ sowie den Albumsong „Insatiable“ in der „Early Mix – Full Version“ zu hören. Im offiziellen Prince-Store gibt es zudem ein streng limitiertes, nummeriertes 7“-Singles-Set.

Das Reissue umfasst folgende Formate:

• Super Deluxe Edition (7CD+Blu-Ray / 12LP+Blu-Ray / Audio-Download und Streaming)

• Deluxe Edition (2CD / 4LP 180g Vinyl)

• Remastertes Album (1CD / 2LP 180g off-white „Pearl“-Vinyl (nur USA) / 2LP 180g durchsichtiges „Diamant“-Vinyl (außer USA) / Download und Streaming)

Weitere Highlights sind das kommerziell unveröffentlichte „Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)“-Mix, die Blu-Ray enthält außerdem den Auftritt von Prince & The New Power Generation bei den Special Olympics im Metrodome in Minneapolis im Juli 1991 (ebenfalls in Stereo, 5.1 und ATMOS), außerdemeinen bisher nicht gezeigten Soundcheck zu sehen. Komplettiert wird die Blu-Ray durch die „Diamonds And Pearls Video Collection“, die ursprünglich 1992 auf VHS und LaserDisc veröffentlicht wurde und seit vielen Jahren als vergriffen gilt.

Dazu gibt es ein 120-seitiges, gebundenes Buch. Darin sind unveröffentlichte Fotos von Randee St. Nicholas und Essays von der Autorin und Moderatorin Andrea Swensson, vom Archivar und leitenden Rechercheur für den Prince-Nachlass Duane Tudahl, vom britischen Musikkritiker und Prince-Experten Jason Draper, von Industrieprofessorin De Angela L. Duff von der NYU Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn und von Social-Media-Persönlichkeit KaNisa Williams. Die Einleitung stammt von Chuck D, der zu Prince‘ Ausflügen in den HipHop sicher einiges zu berichten weiß.

PRINCE & THE NEW POWER GENERATION – DIAMONDS AND PEARLS SUPER DELUXE EDITION

(7CD+Blu-Ray / 12LP+Blu-Ray / Digital *)

CD1 / LP1&2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love

CD2 / LP3&4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)

1. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

2. Gett Off (Houstyle)

3. Violet The Organ Grinder

4. Gangster Glam

5. Horny Pony

6. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

7. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

8. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

9. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call The Law

13. Willing And Able (Edit)

14. Willing And Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)

CD3-5 / LP5-9: VAULT I, II, III

VAULT I

1. Schoolyard

2. My Tender Heart

3. Pain

4. Streetwalker

5. Lauriann

6. Darkside

7. Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)

8. Glam Slam ’91

9. Live 4 Love (Early Version)

10. Cream (Take 2)

11. Skip To My You My Darling

12. Diamonds And Pearls (Long Version)

All tracks previously unreleased

VAULT II

1. Daddy Pop (12″ Version)

2. Martika’s Kitchen

3. Spirit

4. Open Book

5. Work That Fat

6. Horny Pony (Version 2)

7. Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)

8. Hold Me

9. Blood On The Sheets

10. The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom And The Whole Nine)

11. Don’t Say U Love Me

All tracks previously unreleased

VAULT III

1. Get Blue

2. Tip O’ My Tongue

3. The Voice

4. Trouble

5. Alice Through The Looking Glass

6. Standing At The Altar

7. Hey U

8. Letter 4 Miles

9. I Pledge Allegiance To Your Love

10. Thunder Ballet

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6&7 / LP10-12: LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

All tracks previously unreleased

BLU-RAY

LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JANUARY 11, 1992

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

Alle Tracks bisher unveröffentlicht

SPECIAL OLYMPICS, METRODOME, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JULY 1991

SOUNDCHECK – JULY 19, 1991:

1. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

Alle Tracks bisher unveröffentlicht

SHOW – JULY 20, 1991:

1. Diamonds And Pearls

2. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

Alle Tracks bisher unveröffentlicht

DIAMONDS AND PEARLS VIDEO COLLECTION

1. Introduction

2. Thunder (Live)

3. Gett Off

4. Cream

5. Diamonds And Pearls

6. Dr. Feelgood (Live)

7. Call The Law

8. Willing And Able

9. Jughead (Live)

10. Insatiable

11. Strollin’

12. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

13. Live 4 Love (Live)

Die Blu-Ray wird präsentiert in: Stereo, 5.1 Dolby True HD (nur Special Olympics Show und Glam Slam) und Dolby ATMOS (nur Special Olympics Show und Glam Slam).

* Hinweis: Die Videoinhalte sind exklusiv für die physische Blu-Ray und werden nicht auf den digitalen Download- oder Streaming-Versionen der Super Deluxe Edition erscheinen.

PRINCE & THE NEW POWER GENERATION – DIAMONDS AND PEARLS DELUXE EDITION

(2CD / 4LP)

CD1 / LP1&2: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love

CD2 / LP3&4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)

1. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

2. Gett Off (Houstyle)

3. Violet The Organ Grinder

4. Gangster Glam

5. Horny Pony

6. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

7. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

8. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

9. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call The Law

13. Willing And Able (Edit)

14. Willing And Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)

PRINCE & THE NEW POWER GENERATION

DIAMONDS AND PEARLS

REMASTERED

(1CD / 2LP off-white “Pearl” 180g Vinyl (USA only) /

2LP clear “Diamond” 180g vinyl (außer USA) / Audiophile Blu-Ray * / Digital Download / Streaming)

CD1 / LP1&2 / Audiophile Blu-ray *: DIAMONDS AND PEARLS (REMASTERED)

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love

* Audiophile Blu-ray in den Audioformaten Dolby ATMOS und HD Stereo (24bit / 44,1kHz)

PRINCE & THE NEW POWER GENERATION

DIAMONDS AND PEARLS

ERHÄLTLICH AB 27. OKTOBER

AB SOFORT VORBESTELLEN: HIER