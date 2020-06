Queen-Sänger Adam Lambert nennt Donald Trump ein „Krebsgeschwür“

View this post on Instagram

#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I’m scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments. It’s one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed. To be clear: I’m not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged… to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition. Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w “All lives matter” is an asshole. You should know why that’s problematic by now. If you don’t, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself.