Rassismus-Vorwurf: Kamasi Washington beendet Wien-Konzert nach erstem Song

Today was a tough day. As we were entering our show at #arenawien one of the security guards assaulted Kamasi’s father, @rickeywashington . When Kamasi calmly asked for and explanation from the security guard and his superior, they laughed in his face and told Kamasi that is father was acting like and asshole 🤷🏽‍♂️ It took everything in me to not respond to this level of hate with hate in return. Instead Kamasi kindly got on stage, explained to the audience what happened. We played and gave all our love to our audience for one song and left the venue as a united squad. That was not cool @arenawien, Vienna Austria. #westcoastgetdown #fuckracism @kamasiwashington #unitedwestand