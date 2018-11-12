☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Forum
Highlights
Prince 7' + Ausgabe 10/18, Das Archiv

Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2019: Bandwelle mit Tenacious D, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club und mehr

Am heutigen Montag wurde die erste von drei Bandwellen für Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2019 bekannt gegeben.
Foto: Thomas Porwol. All rights reserved.

Einzige Deutschland-Show: Jack Black und Kyle Gass alias Tenacious D treten 2019 bei Rock am Ring und Rock im Park auf. Zur neuen Bandwelle für das Zwillingsfestival gehören außerdem Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Behemoth, Underoath, Starset, While She Sleeps und The Fever 333.

Damit stehen über 35 Bands und Künstler für die Großevents am Nürburgring und in Nürnberg vom 7. – 9. Juni fest.

Unter dem Motto „Make Monday Great Again“ folgen am 19. und 26. November sowie am 3. Dezember drei weitere Bandankündigungen. Im Dezember tritt dann auch die dritte und letzte Preisstufe in Kraft.

Rock am Ring und Rock im Park: 7. – 9. Juni 2019

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Against The Current
Alice In Chains
Alligatoah
Amon Amarth
Arch Enemy
Architects
Bastille
Behemoth
Blackout Problems
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Bonez MC & RAF Camora
Die Antwoord
Die Ärzte
Dropkick Murphys
Feine Sahne Fischfilet
Foals
Godsmack
Halestorm
Hot Water Music
Kontra K
Marteria & Casper
nothing, nowhere.
Power Trip
Sabaton
SDP
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Slipknot
Starset
Tenacious D
The 1975
The BossHoss
The Fever 333
Tool
Underoath
Welshly Arms
While She Sleeps
u.v.m.

Hohner - Promo
In dieser Geschichte: 
, , ,

Metallica live in Deutschland 2019: Tickets, Termine, Vorverkauf
Metallica kommen ab Mai 2019 für sechs Konzerte nach Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz. Alle Infos zu Tickets und Terminen der „Hardwired…To Self-Destruct“-Tour hier.
Metallica kommen zwischen Mai und August 2019 nach Europa – auch nach Zürich, Köln, Berlin, Wien, München und Mannheim. Der Vorverkauf für die Stadionkonzerte startet am 28. September, ein Presale ab dem 25. September. Als Special Guests wurden Ghost und Bokassa verpflichtet. Der allgemeine Vorverkauf beginnt am Freitag, 28. September um 10:00 Uhr. Wie für fast jede WorldWired Show bekommt man für jedes gekaufte Ticket auch die physische oder digitale Standardkopie von Metallicas aktuellem Album „Hardwired…To Self-Destruct“. Dazu einen kostenlosen MP3-Download der besuchten Show. METALLICA – Live 2019 WorldWired Tour 2019 SPECIAL GUESTS: GHOST & BOKASSA Fr. 10.05.2019 Zürich Stadion Letzigrund* Do.…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite