Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2019: Bandwelle mit Tenacious D, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club und mehr

Einzige Deutschland-Show: Jack Black und Kyle Gass alias Tenacious D treten 2019 bei Rock am Ring und Rock im Park auf. Zur neuen Bandwelle für das Zwillingsfestival gehören außerdem Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Behemoth, Underoath, Starset, While She Sleeps und The Fever 333.
Damit stehen über 35 Bands und Künstler für die Großevents am Nürburgring und in Nürnberg vom 7. – 9. Juni fest.
Unter dem Motto „Make Monday Great Again“ folgen am 19. und 26. November sowie am 3. Dezember drei weitere Bandankündigungen. Im Dezember tritt dann auch die dritte und letzte Preisstufe in Kraft.
Rock am Ring und Rock im Park: 7. – 9. Juni 2019
Against The Current
Alice In Chains
Alligatoah
Amon Amarth
Arch Enemy
Architects
Bastille
Behemoth
Blackout Problems
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Bonez MC & RAF Camora
Die Antwoord
Die Ärzte
Dropkick Murphys
Feine Sahne Fischfilet
Foals
Godsmack
Halestorm
Hot Water Music
Kontra K
Marteria & Casper
nothing, nowhere.
Power Trip
Sabaton
SDP
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Slipknot
Starset
Tenacious D
The 1975
The BossHoss
The Fever 333
Tool
Underoath
Welshly Arms
While She Sleeps
u.v.m.