Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2019: Bandwelle mit Tenacious D, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club und mehr

Einzige Deutschland-Show: Jack Black und Kyle Gass alias Tenacious D treten 2019 bei Rock am Ring und Rock im Park auf. Zur neuen Bandwelle für das Zwillingsfestival gehören außerdem Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Behemoth, Underoath, Starset, While She Sleeps und The Fever 333.

Damit stehen über 35 Bands und Künstler für die Großevents am Nürburgring und in Nürnberg vom 7. – 9. Juni fest.

Unter dem Motto „Make Monday Great Again“ folgen am 19. und 26. November sowie am 3. Dezember drei weitere Bandankündigungen. Im Dezember tritt dann auch die dritte und letzte Preisstufe in Kraft.

Rock am Ring und Rock im Park: 7. – 9. Juni 2019

Against The Current

Alice In Chains

Alligatoah

Amon Amarth

Arch Enemy

Architects

Bastille

Behemoth

Blackout Problems

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Bonez MC & RAF Camora

Die Antwoord

Die Ärzte

Dropkick Murphys

Feine Sahne Fischfilet

Foals

Godsmack

Halestorm

Hot Water Music

Kontra K

Marteria & Casper

nothing, nowhere.

Power Trip

Sabaton

SDP

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Slipknot

Starset

Tenacious D

The 1975

The BossHoss

The Fever 333

Tool

Underoath

Welshly Arms

While She Sleeps

u.v.m.