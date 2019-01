Sorge um Ozzy Osbourne! Konzerte der „No More Tours“-Tournee abgesagt

Kooperation

View this post on Instagram

It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu – therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date – details to follow once finalised – we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans – we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together – and to the rescheduled ones in the future. JUDAS PRIEST – 28th January 2019 #metalmaniacs #judaspriest #firepower #firepowertour2019