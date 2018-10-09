Ozzy Osbourne schlemmt Eis im Krankenhaus – weitere Shows verschoben

Eine ernstzunehmende Infektion in der Hand hat Ozzy Osbourne bis auf Weiteres außer Gefecht gesetzt – auch die Shows am heutigen 9. Oktober in San Diego und am 11. Oktober in Los Angeles müssen verschoben werden. Die gute Nachricht: Heute darf der Musiker das Krankenhaus verlassen.
Immerhin gab es am Wochenende Grüße aus dem Krankenbett: Der Musiker meldete sich nach seiner Not-Operation mit einem Schnappschuss von seiner dick verbundenen Hand bei seinen Fans.
Ein anderes Foto zeigte ihn, wie er sich ein Eis schmecken ließ. „Eis hilft“, so der 69-Jährige. Für die Fans ein gutes Zeichen – schon nächste Woche möchte Osbourne die Konzerte nachholen.
Die Los-Angeles-Show soll nun am 15. Oktober stattfinden, San Diego kommt am 18. Oktober auf seine Kosten. Auch das Konzert im kalifornischen Mountain View ist nochmals von dem außerplanmäßigen Krankenhausaufenthalt betroffen. Statt dem 16. Oktober wird Ozzy Osbourne dort am 20. Oktober auftreten.