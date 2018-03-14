Stephen Hawking ist tot. Der britische Astrophysiker verstarb am frühen Mittwochmorgen friedlich in seinem Haus in Cambridge. Das gab seine Familie bekannt.

Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan (* 6. September 1971 in Limerick; † 15. Januar 2018 in London) Foto: AFP/Getty Images, GUILLAUME SOUVANT. All rights reserved.  Fotostrecke: Die Toten 2018

Seit Jahrzehnten litt er an der Muskel- und Nervenkrankheit ALS (Amyotrophe Lateralsklerose). Die Krankheit fesselte ihn an den Rollstuhl, Hawking kommunizierte seitdem per Sprachcomputer. Er wurde 76 Jahre alt.

Hawkings bekanntestes Werk wurde „Eine kurze Geschichte der Zeit“, 1988 als Buch veröffentlicht. Das Leben des Genies wurde 2014 in „The Theory Of Everything“ verfilmt, ihn spielte Eddie Redmayne, der dafür einen Oscar als „Bester Hauptdarsteller“ erhielt.

Einem größeren Popkonzert-Publikum wurde Hawking 2015 nahegebracht. Für die „Innocence + Experience Tour“ von U2 sprach er einen Appell an die Menschheit ein.

Statement der Angehörigen Hawkings:

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.”

“He once said: ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Stimmen zum Tode Stephen Hawkings:

YOU KNEW THIS UNIVERSE BETTER THAN THE REST OF US…AND NOW YOU PLAY IN SOME FAR AWAY PART OF IT. YOU CHANGED THE WORLD AND LEFT AN IMPACT…A REMARKABLE GENIUS WE WONT SOON FORGET. ENDLESS THANK YOUS AND BLESSINGS TO THE HAWKING FAMILY. GOD BLESS STEPHEN HAWKING. pic.twitter.com/UxnNknbMaB — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) March 14, 2018

"My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn't prevent you doing well, and don't regret the things it interferes with. Don't be disabled in spirit as well as physically."

Godspeed on your journey to the stars. #StephenHawking 🌎 🌟 😢 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

I just heard about Stephen Hawking's passing. He was both a genius and my favorite Simpsons character. We'll miss you, buddy. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

.@TheSimpsons RIP Stephen Hawking. A sense of humor as vast as the universe. pic.twitter.com/528kWRhfVR — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 14, 2018

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

I rarely cry at the death of people I don’t know personally, but the announcement of the passing of Stephen Hawking just brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful genius this earth has lost. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 14, 2018

Once had privilege of meeting genius Stephen Hawking. We had so much in common. Same first name. Both been in The Big Bang Theory. So much. — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) March 14, 2018

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – RIP Stephen Hawking you fucking legend. — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 14, 2018