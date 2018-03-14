Facebook Twitter RSS
LONDON - JANUARY 17: Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists'
Stephen William Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS (* 8. Januar 1942 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England; † 14. März 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England)
Foto: Getty Images, Bruno Vincent. All rights reserved.
von
Stephen Hawking, einer der bedeutendsten Wissenschaftler aller Zeiten, ist tot. So nimmt die Welt Abschied vom legendären Astrophysiker.

Stephen Hawking ist tot. Der britische Astrophysiker verstarb am frühen Mittwochmorgen friedlich in seinem Haus in Cambridge. Das gab seine Familie bekannt.

Seit Jahrzehnten litt  er an der Muskel- und Nervenkrankheit ALS (Amyotrophe Lateralsklerose). Die Krankheit fesselte ihn an den Rollstuhl, Hawking kommunizierte seitdem per Sprachcomputer. Er wurde 76 Jahre alt.

Hawkings bekanntestes Werk wurde „Eine kurze Geschichte der Zeit“, 1988 als Buch veröffentlicht. Das Leben des Genies wurde 2014 in „The Theory Of Everything“ verfilmt, ihn spielte Eddie Redmayne, der dafür einen Oscar als „Bester Hauptdarsteller“ erhielt.

Einem größeren Popkonzert-Publikum wurde Hawking 2015 nahegebracht. Für die „Innocence + Experience Tour“ von U2 sprach er einen Appell an die Menschheit ein.

Statement der Angehörigen Hawkings:

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world.”

“He once said: ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Stimmen zum Tode Stephen Hawkings:

