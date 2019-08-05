☰ Menü
The Cure feiern mit Mega-Live-Boxset noch einmal das 40. Band-Jubiläum

„40 Live: Curaetion-25 + Anniversary“ enthält insgesamt sechs Discs und kann durchaus als echte Retrospektive-Schau verstanden werden.
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Robert Smith of The Cure performs live on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury F
The Cure beim Glastonbury 2019
Foto: Getty Images, Jim Dyson. All rights reserved.

The Cure werden im Herbst mit einem neuen 6-Disc-Box-Set an das im vergangenen Jahr gefeierte runde Jubiläum der Band erinnern. Es enthält den kompletten Audio- und Videomitschnitt des „Anniversary“-Konzernfilms als auch unbekannte Videos des „Meltdown“-Festival-Sets.

„40 Live: Curaetion-25 + Anniversary“ wird am 18. Oktober veröffentlicht und ist derzeit (auf Amazon.com!) in drei Formaten vorbestellbar: ein Set mit zwei Blu-rays und vier CDs, ein Set mit zwei DVDs und vier CDs und eines mit nur zwei DVDs.

The Cure – Greatest Hits auf Amazon.de kaufen

Am 24. Juni spielten The Cure als Headliner bei dem von ihnen kuratierten „Meltdown“-Festival in London ein Set unter dem Titel „Cureation-25“. Zu hören gab es natürlich zahlreiche Hits aus der Vergangenheit. In chronologischer Reihenfolge spielten Robert Smith und Co. jeweils einen Song aus allen 13 Studioalben, um dann das selbe Spiel noch einmal in umgekehrter Reihenfolge anzustellen. Dazu gab es die zwei unveröffentlichte Songs „It Can Never Be the Same“ und „Step Into the Light“ zu hören.

Das tatsächliche Jubiläumskonzert zum fand dann am 07. Juli vor Zehntausenden Fans im Londoner Hyde Park statt und wurde von The-Cure-Regisseur Tim Pope im Film „Anniversary 1978-2018″: Live in Hyde Park London“ für die große Leinwand festgehalten.

„40 Live: Curaetion-25 + Anniversary“ – Tracklist

The Cure, Curaetion-25, Robert Smith’s Meltdown, London, 6/24/18

SET 1

  • 1. “Three Imaginary Boys”
  • 2. “At Night”
  • 3. “Other Voices”
  • 4. “A Strange Day”
  • 5. “Bananafishbones”
  • 6. “A Night Like This”
  • 7. “Like Cockatoos”
  • 8. “Pictures of You”
  • 9. “High”
  • 10. “Jupiter Crash”
  • 11. “39”
  • 12. “Us or Them”
  • 13. “It’s Over”
  • 14. “It Can Never Be the Same”

SET 2

  • 15. “Step Into the Light”
  • 16. “The Hungry Ghost”
  • 17. “alt.end”
  • 18. “Last Day of Summer”
  • 19. “Want”
  • 20. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”
  • 21. “Disintegration”
  • 22. “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep”
  • 23. “Sinking”
  • 24. “Shake Dog Shake”
  • 25. “One Hundred Years”
  • 26. “Primary”
  • 27. “A Forest”
  • 28. “Boys Don’t Cry”

The Cure, British Summer Time, Hyde Park, London, England, 7/7/18

  • 1. “Plainsong”
  • 2. “Pictures of You”
  • 3. “High”
  • 4. “A Night Like This”
  • 5. “The Walk”
  • 6. “End of the World”
  • 7. “Lovesong”
  • 8. “Push”
  • 9. “In Between Days”
  • 10. “Just Like Heaven”
  • 11. “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep”
  • 12. “Play For Today”
  • 13. “A Forest”
  • 14. “Shake Dog Shake”
  • 15. “Burn”
  • 16. “Fascination Street”
  • 17. “Never Enough”
  • 18. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”
  • 19. “Disintegration”

Zugabe

  • 20. “Lullaby”
  • 21. “The Caterpillar”
  • 22. “Friday I’m in Love”
  • 23. “Close to Me”
  • 24. “Why Can’t I Be You?”
  • 25. “Boys Don’t Cry”
  • 26. “Jumping Someone Else’s Train
  • 27. “Grinding Halt”
  • 28. “10:15 Saturday Night”
  • 29. “Killing An Arab”

In dieser Geschichte: 
, , ,

