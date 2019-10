TV-Tipp: Queen, Freddie Mercury und „Live Aid“ bei den „Simpsons“

View this post on Instagram

Aaay-O ! Doh ! Is this a ‘thing’ ? Apparently SO ! But I may have to wait a while. 💥💥💥💥 This is what Blabbermouth says : “This Sunday, October 6 on Fox TV in the U.S., you can see Homer and his family recreate QUEEN's legendary Live Aid appearance for the latest episode of "The Simpsons". See local listings for timings or visit www.fox.com/the-simpsons.” Well – dear folks in the USA – let me know how it goes !!! We don’t get Fox TV over here. 💥💥💥💥 And, by the way, since some of you have asked, yes – ssssh…. some material HAS been officially licensed to the fabulous Simpsons. Bri