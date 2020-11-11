AC/DC: Neuer Song „Realize“ plus Lyrics

250.000 YouTube-Aufrufe in 90 Minuten – nicht schlecht, AC/DC! Mit „Realize“ haben AC/DC nach „Shot In The Dark“ die zweite Single aus ihrem Album „Power Up“ veröffentlicht, das am 13. November erscheint (lesen Sie die Besprechung HIER).

„Power Up“ Tracklisting:

„Realize“ „Rejection“ „Shot In The Dark“ „Through The Mists Of Time“ „Kick You When You’re Down“ „Witch’s Spell“ „Demon Fire“ „Wild Reputation“ „No Man’s Land“ „Systems Down“ „Money Shot“ „Code Red“

[Intro]

The moment you realize

[Verse 1]

Those moments just pass you by

Gonna take you to paradise

[Pre-Chorus]

Move it

Make you prove it, yeah

Breakin‘ out

Break it down

Feel the chill, feel the chill

Movin‘ down your spine

[Chorus]

When we recall and

Realize

Make you realize

I’ve got the power to hypnotize

Make a play, mesmerize

Feel the chills up and down your spine

I’m gonna make you fly

[Verse 2]

Your eyes playin tricks on you

Your mind will seek the truth

You know you’re gonna make it through

AC/DC: „Realize“