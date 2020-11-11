Partner von Logo Welt
„Ohne Kunst & Kultur wird’s still“: Hunderte Universal-Musiker*innen kommen für Protest-Aktion zusammen

🎶 „Ohne Kunst würden wir alle krank werden“ - Interview auf Musikexpress.de

AC/DC: Neuer Song „Realize“ plus Lyrics


von
Vor der Album-Veröffentlichung am Freitag gibt es noch eine zweite AC/DC-Single: „Realize“
Ausschnitt aus dem neuen Musikvideo zu „Shot In The Dark“ von AC/DC
Ausschnitt aus dem neuen Musikvideo zu „Shot In The Dark“ von AC/DC
Foto: Screenshot, AC/DC; SME. All rights reserved.

250.000 YouTube-Aufrufe in 90 Minuten – nicht schlecht, AC/DC! Mit „Realize“ haben AC/DC nach „Shot In The Dark“ die zweite Single aus ihrem Album „Power Up“ veröffentlicht, das am 13. November erscheint (lesen Sie die Besprechung HIER).

„Power Up“ Tracklisting:

  1. „Realize“
  2. „Rejection“
  3. „Shot In The Dark“
  4. „Through The Mists Of Time“
  5. „Kick You When You’re Down“
  6. „Witch’s Spell“
  7. „Demon Fire“
  8. „Wild Reputation“
  9. „No Man’s Land“
  10. „Systems Down“
  11. „Money Shot“
  12. „Code Red“

Songtext (Quelle: Genius):

[Intro]
The moment you realize

[Verse 1]
Those moments just pass you by
Gonna take you to paradise

[Pre-Chorus]
Move it
Make you prove it, yeah
Breakin‘ out
Break it down
Feel the chill, feel the chill
Movin‘ down your spine

[Chorus]
When we recall and
Realize
Make you realize
I’ve got the power to hypnotize
Make a play, mesmerize
Feel the chills up and down your spine
I’m gonna make you fly

[Verse 2]
Your eyes playin tricks on you
Your mind will seek the truth
You know you’re gonna make it through

AC/DC: „Realize“

AC/DC – Realize (Official Audio) auf YouTube ansehen

Themen aus dem Artikel:
AC/DC Angus Young power up Realize

Themen drumherum:
Brian Johnson Malcolm Young Lars Ulrich Metallica

Metallica: Black Album wurde von AC/DCs „Back in Black“ inspiriert
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 06: Guitarist Kirk Hammett of the american band Metallica performs live on stage during a concert at O
Kirk Hammett und Lars Ulrich von Metallica erzählen, warum sie sich 1991 bei ihrer selbstbetitelten LP, auch bekannt als „Black Album“, so sehr von AC / DC beeinflussen ließen
In einem Interview sprachen die beiden Metallica-Mitglieder Kirk Hammett und Lars Ulrich über Herausforderungen, die sich zu Beginn der 1990er-Jahre für sie als Band stellten. Es war der Beginn der Grunge-Revolution, was es ihnen nicht leicht machte mit ihrem Produzenten Bob Rock einen gemeinsamen Nenner für ihre Platte „Metallica“, genant „Black Album“, zu finden. Metallica-Gitarrist Kirk Hammett sagte zu „Uncut“: „Es war nicht einfach, weil wir einen bestimmten Sound auf diesem Album haben wollten. Wir wollten, dass alles so gut wie möglich ist, klanglich, lied- und leistungsmäßig.“ Und dann offenbarte er ihr damaliges Ziel: „Ich bin wahrscheinlich der Erste, der…
Weiterlesen
