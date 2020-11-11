AC/DC: Neuer Song „Realize“ plus Lyrics

250.000 YouTube-Aufrufe in 90 Minuten – nicht schlecht, AC/DC! Mit „Realize“ haben AC/DC nach „Shot In The Dark“ die zweite Single aus ihrem Album „Power Up“ veröffentlicht, das am 13. November erscheint (lesen Sie die Besprechung HIER).
„Power Up“ Tracklisting:
- „Realize“
- „Rejection“
- „Shot In The Dark“
- „Through The Mists Of Time“
- „Kick You When You’re Down“
- „Witch’s Spell“
- „Demon Fire“
- „Wild Reputation“
- „No Man’s Land“
- „Systems Down“
- „Money Shot“
- „Code Red“
Songtext (Quelle: Genius):
[Intro]
The moment you realize
[Verse 1]
Those moments just pass you by
Gonna take you to paradise
[Pre-Chorus]
Move it
Make you prove it, yeah
Breakin‘ out
Break it down
Feel the chill, feel the chill
Movin‘ down your spine
[Chorus]
When we recall and
Realize
Make you realize
I’ve got the power to hypnotize
Make a play, mesmerize
Feel the chills up and down your spine
I’m gonna make you fly
[Verse 2]
Your eyes playin tricks on you
Your mind will seek the truth
You know you’re gonna make it through