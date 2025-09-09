Blondie kündigen Deluxe-Neuauflage von „No Exit“ an

Vor über einem Vierteljahrhundert erschien Blondies Comeback-Album „No Exit“ – nach 17 Jahren Funkstille. Heute wird das Werk in einer gemasterten und erweiterten Deluxe-Edition neu aufgelegt. Diese erscheint, zum ersten Mal auch auf Vinyl, am 31. Oktober.

Die „No Exit“ Deluxe-Edition erscheint als 2CD-Set, auf kristallklarem 2LP-Vinyl und als klassische schwarze Doppel-LP. Alle Versionen enthalten das neu gemasterte Originalalbum plus Remixes, neue Liner Notes sowie „Hot Shot“, einen Song, der bislang nur in Japan veröffentlicht wurde und nun erstmals weltweit erhältlich ist. Produziert wurde die Neuauflage von Tommy Manzi und Steve Rosenthal, das Mastering übernahm Jessica Thompson.

Hier in „Hot Shot“ reinhören:

Das ist in der Deluxe-Edition zu hören:

2-LP Versionen von „No Exit“ (remastered & expanded):

Seite A

1. Screaming Skin (2025 Remaster)

2. Forgive and Forget (Pull Down the Night) (2025 Remaster)

3. Maria (2025 Remaster)

4. No Exit (2025 Remaster)

Seite B

1. Double Take (2025 Remaster)

2. Nothing Is Real But the Girl (2025 Remaster)

3. Boom Boom in the Zoom Zoom Room (2025 Remaster)

4. Night Wind Sent (2025 Remaster)

5. Under the Gun (For Jeffrey Lee Pierce) (2025 Remaster)

Seite C

1. Out In the Streets (2025 Remaster)

2. Happy Dog (For Caggy) (2025 Remaster)

3. The Dream’s Lost On Me (2025 Remaster)

4. Divine (2025 Remaster)

5. Dig Up the Conjo (2025 Remaster)

Seite D

1. Hot Shot (David Wrench Mix)

2. Nothing Is Real But the Girl (Boilerhouse Lounge Mix)

3. No Exit feat. Coolio & Loud Allstars (Urban Version Main Mix)

4. Maria (Ether Dub Mix)

2-CD & Digital-Versionen von „No Exit“ (remastered & expanded):

CD 1

1. Screaming Skin (2025 Remaster)

2. Forgive and Forget (Pull Down the Night) (2025 Remaster)

3. Maria (2025 Remaster)

4. No Exit (2025 Remaster)

5. Double Take (2025 Remaster)

6. Nothing Is Real But the Girl (2025 Remaster)

7. Boom Boom in the Zoom Zoom Room (2025 Remaster)

8. Night Wind Sent (2025 Remaster)

9. Under the Gun (For Jeffrey Lee Pierce) (2025 Remaster)

10. Out In the Streets (2025 Remaster)

11. Happy Dog (For Caggy) (2025 Remaster)

12. The Dream’s Lost On Me (2025 Remaster)

13. Divine (2025 Remaster)

14. Dig Up the Conjo (2025 Remaster)

CD 2

1. Hot Shot (David Wrench Mix)

2. Maria (Ether Dub Mix)

3. Nothing Is Real But the Girl (Boilerhouse Lounge Mix)

4. No Exit feat. Coolio & Loud Allstars (Urban Version Main Mix)

5. Maria (Talvin Singh Rhythmic Remix Edit)

6. Nothing Is Real But the Girl (Danny Tenaglia Heart Of Trance Mix)

7. Forgive and Forget (Pull Down the Night) (Ben’s Mix)

8. Maria (White Trash Mix)