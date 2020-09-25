Bruce Springsteen veröffentlicht neue Single „Ghosts“ mit Lyric-Video

Neue Musik von Bruce Springsteen: Der Musiker hat den Song „Ghosts“ veröffentlicht, der auch auf dem am 23. Oktober erscheinenden Album „Letter To You“ zu hören sein wird.

Im dazugehörigen Video sind Springsteen und die E Street Band bei Aufnahmen im Studio zu sehen – aber auch Archivmaterial aus der Zeit, als der Künstler noch mit seiner ersten Band The Castiles tourte, werden im Lyric-Clip gezeigt. „In ,Ghosts‘ geht es um das Schöne und den Spaß, in einer Band zu sein sowie um den Schmerz, wenn man einen weiteren Menschen durch Krankheit und Zeit verliert“, erklärt Bruce Springsteen in einem Statement. „,Ghosts‘ spricht den Geist der Musik an, etwas, das niemand besitzen, lediglich entdecken und teilen kann. Es wohnt in der Seele der E Street Band und wird durch unser Herzblut gestärkt.“

Das Lyric-Video zu „Ghosts“ von Bruce Springsteen

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte von YouTube Um mit Inhalten von YouTube zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung.

Socials aktivieren

"<iframe width=\"500\" height=\"281\" src=\"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/Lo5QNcFioZ4?feature=oembed\" frameborder=\"0\" allow=\"accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\" allowfullscreen><\/iframe>"

Bruce Springsteen: Songtext zu „Ghosts“

I hear the sound of your guitar

Comin‘ from the mystic far

Stone and the gravel in your voice

Come in my dreams and I rejoice

It’s your ghost moving through the night

Your spirit filled with light

I need, need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive

I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m comin‘ home

Old buckskin jacket you always wore

Hangs on the back of my bedroom door

Boots and the spurs you used to ride

Click down the hall but never arrive

It’s just your ghost moving through the night

Your spirit filled with light

I need, need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive

I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m comin‘ home

Your old Fender Twin from Johnny’s Music downtown

Still set on 10 to burn this house down

Count the band in then kick into overdrive

By the end of the set we leave no one alive

Ghosts runnin‘ through the night

Our spirits filled with light

I need, need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive

I shoulder your Les Paul and finger the fretboard

I make my vows to those who’ve come before

I turn up the volume, let the spirits be my guide

Meet you, brother and sister, on the other side

I’m alive, I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m comin‘ home

Yeah, I’m comin‘ home

(One, two, one-two-three-four)

La-la-la-la, la-la, la, la, la