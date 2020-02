Courtney Love mit offenem Brief an Kurt Cobain zum 28. Hochzeitstag

View this post on Instagram

28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog 🐕 . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.