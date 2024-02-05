Grammys 2024: Das sind die Gewinner

Am 4. Februar 2024 war es wieder soweit: In der Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles wurden zum 66. Mal die Grammy Awards vergeben.

Die meisten Grammys durfte an diesem Abend Phoebe Bridgers mit nach Hause nehmen: Drei davon teilt sie mit Lucy Dacus und Julien Baker von ihrer Band Boygenius. Mit jeweils drei Awards wurden außerdem SZA, Killer Mike, Victoria Monét sowie der „Barbie“-Soundtrack ausgezeichnet. Auch Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus und Taylor Swift durften sich freuen: Sie bekamen jeweils zwei Trophäen überreicht.

Hier gibt es die gesamte Liste aller Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen:

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift – „Midnights“

Record of the Year

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers“

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For? from Barbie: The Album“

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift – „Midnights“

Best R&B Song

SZA – „Snooze“

Best Country Album

Lainey Wilson – „Bell Bottom Country“

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G – „Mañana Será Bonito“

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers“

Best Progressive R&B Album

SZA – „SOS“

Best R&B Performance

Coco Jones – „ICU“

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell – „Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)“

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – „Ghost in the Machine“

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – „Rumble“

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue – „Padam Padam“

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Fred again.. – „Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)“

Best Traditional R&B Performance

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – „Good Morning“

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét – „Jaguar II“

Best Rap Performance

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers“

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lil Durk featuring J Cole – „All My Life“

Best Rap Song

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers“

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike – „Michael“

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – „White Horse“

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton – „White Horse“

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For? from Barbie: The Album“

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – „What’s in a Name?“

Best Global Music Album

Shakti – „This Moment“

Best African Music Performance

Tyla – „Water“

Best Musical Theater Album

„Some Like It Hot“

Best Alternative Music Album

boygenius – „The Record“

Best Alternative Music Performance

Paramore – „This Is Why“

Best Rock Album

Paramore – „This Is Why“

Best Rock Song

boygenius – „Not Strong Enough“

Best Metal Performance

Metallica – „72 Seasons“

Best Rock Performance

boygenius – „Not Strong Enough“

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – „I Remember Everything“