Hurricane / Southside 2020: Neue Bandwelle mit Rise Against, The Killers und rund 30 weiteren Acts

Rise Against und The Killers heißen die weiteren neuen Headliner, die das Zwillingsfestival Hurricane in Scheeßel und Southside in Neuhausen ob Eck ergänzen werden. Ebenfalls neu im Lineup sind Mando Diao, The Lumineers, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Of Monsters And Men und Nothing But Thieves.
Etwas härtere Klänge liefern Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion und Turbostaat. Aus Deutschland sind u.a. Thees Uhlmann & Band sowie die Antilopen Gang dabei.
Ticket-Infos
Für das Hurricane wird am Montag, 2. Dezember, ein limitiertes Kontingent an Tagestickets in den Verkauf gegeben. Weitere Bands für beide Festivals werden demnächst veröffentlicht.
Bisher bestätigtes Hurricane-Lineup:
Freitag:
Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers
SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage
Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | The Dead South | Neck Deep
Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya Folick
Samstag:
Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots
The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals
Juju | Tones and I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker
Nothing But Thieves | Turbostaat | Wolf Alice | Georgia | JC Stewart
Brutus | Flash Forward | Helgen
Sonntag:
Kings Of Leon | Rise Against
Kontra K | Bring Me The Horizon | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band
Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ | Swiss & Die Andern | Blues Pills | Nura | Mine | Skindred
Lari Luke | Pup | Blond
Bisher bestätigtes Southside-Lineup:
Freitag:
Kings Of Leon | Rise Against
Kontra K | Bring Me The Horizon | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band
Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ | Swiss & die Andern | Wolf Alice | Blues Pills | Nura
Mine | Skindred | Lari Luke | Blond | Flash Forward
Samstag:
Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers
SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage
Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | The Dead South | Neck Deep
Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Pup | Miya Folick
Sonntag:
Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots
The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals
Juju | Tones And I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker
Nothing But Thieves | Turbostaat | Georgia | JC Stewart | Brutus