Hurricane / Southside 2020: Neue Bandwelle mit Rise Against, The Killers und rund 30 weiteren Acts

Das wird Sie auch interessieren





Rise Against und The Killers heißen die weiteren neuen Headliner, die das Zwillingsfestival Hurricane in Scheeßel und Southside in Neuhausen ob Eck ergänzen werden. Ebenfalls neu im Lineup sind Mando Diao, The Lumineers, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Of Monsters And Men und Nothing But Thieves.

Etwas härtere Klänge liefern Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion und Turbostaat. Aus Deutschland sind u.a. Thees Uhlmann & Band sowie die Antilopen Gang dabei.

Ticket-Infos

Für das Hurricane wird am Montag, 2. Dezember, ein limitiertes Kontingent an Tagestickets in den Verkauf gegeben. Weitere Bands für beide Festivals werden demnächst veröffentlicht.

Bisher bestätigtes Hurricane-Lineup:

Freitag:

Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers

SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage

Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | The Dead South | Neck Deep

Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya Folick

Samstag:

Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots

The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals

Juju | Tones and I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker

Nothing But Thieves | Turbostaat | Wolf Alice | Georgia | JC Stewart

Brutus | Flash Forward | Helgen

Sonntag:

Kings Of Leon | Rise Against

Kontra K | Bring Me The Horizon | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band

Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ | Swiss & Die Andern | Blues Pills | Nura | Mine | Skindred

Lari Luke | Pup | Blond

Bisher bestätigtes Southside-Lineup:

Freitag:

Kings Of Leon | Rise Against

Kontra K | Bring Me The Horizon | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band

Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ | Swiss & die Andern | Wolf Alice | Blues Pills | Nura

Mine | Skindred | Lari Luke | Blond | Flash Forward

Samstag:

Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers

SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage

Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | The Dead South | Neck Deep

Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Pup | Miya Folick

Sonntag:

Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots

The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals

Juju | Tones And I | KitschKrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker

Nothing But Thieves | Turbostaat | Georgia | JC Stewart | Brutus