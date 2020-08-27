Prince: „Forever In My Life (Early Vocal Studio Run-Through)“ + Podcast-Reihe zu „Sign O‘ The Times“

Mit „Forever In My Life (Early Vocal Studio Run-Through)“ wurde am Donnerstag (27. August) ein neuer Track aus der Deluxe-Edition von „Sign O‘ The Times“ veröffentlicht, die am 25. September erscheint. Es ist eine Alternativ-Fassung des Album-Songs, in dem Prince über die ewige Liebe sang.

Prince‘ ehemalige Verlobte Susannah Melvoin über die Entstehung des Lieds, das Prince für sie geschrieben hatte:

„He had been up all night and he came upstairs. It was like 7:00 in the morning and he grabbed my hand and said ‘follow me’, and so I followed him downstairs. The sun was coming through the stained-glass windows and he pressed play, and that song came on and I looked at him and I got teary-eyed. And that was it. He didn’t have to say anything.“

Neuer Podcast „Prince: The Story of Sign O‘ The Times“

Mit „Prince: The Story of Sign O‘ The Times“ startet zudem eine neue Podcast-Miniserie. Co-produziert von „89.3 The Current“ und moderiert von Andrea Swensson, Expertin für Musik aus Minnesota und Co-Autorin der Liner Notes der neuen Edition. In der ersten Episode sprechen die Revolution-Mitglieder Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman über das „Dream Factory“-Album, das eine Vorstufe zu „Sign O‘ The Times“ sein würde. Weiterhin kommen auch Ton-Ingenieurin Susan Rogers sowie die Musiker Eric Leeds, Atlanta Bliss, Dr. Fink und BrownMark zu Wort.

>>> Episode 1: „It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night” . Jede Woche wird es eine neue Folge geben. Zum Abonnieren einfach nach „Prince: The Story of Sign O’ The Times“ suchen, auf Apple Podcasts, Spotify oder Stitcher.