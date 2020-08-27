Partner von Logo Welt
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Highlights
Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019
Abo
Spezial-Abo, Sammler-Ausgaben
Spezial-Abo

Podcast Freiwillige Filmkontrolle

Christopher Nolans „Tenet“: Wir erklären den Film

Aktuelle Folge jetzt anhören


Prince: „Forever In My Life (Early Vocal Studio Run-Through)“ + Podcast-Reihe zu „Sign O‘ The Times“


von
Ein neuer Song aus der „Sign O' The Times“-Deluxe-Edition. Außerdem startet eine achtteilige Podcast-Reihe, die die Entstehung des Meisterwerks beleuchtet.

Mit „Forever In My Life (Early Vocal Studio Run-Through)“ wurde am Donnerstag (27. August) ein neuer Track aus der Deluxe-Edition von „Sign O‘ The Times“ veröffentlicht, die am 25. September erscheint. Es ist eine Alternativ-Fassung des Album-Songs, in dem Prince über die ewige Liebe sang.

Prince‘ ehemalige Verlobte Susannah Melvoin über die Entstehung des Lieds, das Prince für sie geschrieben hatte:
„He had been up all night and he came upstairs. It was like 7:00 in the morning and he grabbed my hand and said ‘follow me’, and so I followed him downstairs. The sun was coming through the stained-glass windows and he pressed play, and that song came on and I looked at him and I got teary-eyed. And that was it. He didn’t have to say anything.“

Neuer Podcast „Prince: The Story of Sign O‘ The Times“

Mit „Prince: The Story of Sign O‘ The Times“ startet zudem eine neue Podcast-Miniserie. Co-produziert von „89.3 The Current“ und moderiert von Andrea Swensson, Expertin für Musik aus Minnesota und Co-Autorin der Liner Notes der neuen Edition. In der ersten Episode sprechen die Revolution-Mitglieder Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman über das  „Dream Factory“-Album, das eine Vorstufe zu „Sign O‘ The Times“ sein würde. Weiterhin kommen auch Ton-Ingenieurin Susan Rogers sowie die Musiker Eric Leeds, Atlanta Bliss, Dr. Fink und BrownMark zu Wort.

>>> Episode 1: „It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night” . Jede Woche wird es eine neue Folge geben. Zum Abonnieren einfach nach „Prince: The Story of Sign O’ The Times“ suchen, auf Apple Podcasts, Spotify oder Stitcher.

Themen aus dem Artikel:
Forever In My Life Podcast Prince Sign O' The Times

Themen drumherum:
Christopher Nolan Freiwillige Filmkontrolle Kritik Arne Willander

Podcast: Die atemberaubenden Soundtracks des Ennio Morricone
Freiwillige Filmkontrolle über die Musik des italienischen Soundtrack-Komponisten Ennio Morricone
Mit 91 Jahren ist Ennio Morricone verstorben. Der italienische Komponist zeichnete für mehr als 500 Soundtracks verantwortlich, darunter Sergio Leones „Spiel mir das Lied vom Tod“, Roland Joffes „The Mission“ sowie „The Hateful 8“ von Quentin Tarantino, für den er 2016, im Alter von 88 Jahren, seinen ersten regulären Soundtrack-Oscar erhielt. Freiwillige Filmkontrolle über die Werke Morricones, die sie am meisten geprägt haben: Ennio Morricone: Hier die aktuelle Folge anhören! FFK-Weiterhören: „Greyhound“: Hanks geht baden! Der weiße Hai Das Monster Jeffrey Epstein Clint Eastwood: Der Unzerstörbare wird 90 1986: Teil 2 – „Highlander“, „Pretty in Pink“, „Top Gun“ und mehr…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite