Queen: Brian May überwältigt von Fan-Reaktion in Südkorea

THANKYOU !!! Dear Korean fans – what an amazing welcome for us arriving off the plane. Actually blew me away – I had no idea – no clue that this spontaneous reception would happen. Wow – screams like that take me back … so much love and emotion, and from a whole new generation. How lucky are we ? I wish there had been time to shake everybody’s hand and share hugs. But thanks so much – and we look forward to seeing you all at the show !!! Bri XX