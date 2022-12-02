Partner von Logo Welt
Rolling Stones: Single „Happy“ aus Best-Of „GRRR Live!“


von
Mit „Happy“ ist die erste Single aus dem Best-Of-Album „GRRR Live!“ der Rolling Stones erschienen. Alle Aufnahmen sind während der Jubliäums-Tour „50 & Counting“ entstanden. 
The Rolling Stones auf ihrer „50-&-Counting“-Tour, Newark (New Jersey), 15. Dezember 2012
The Rolling Stones auf ihrer „50-&-Counting“-Tour, Newark (New Jersey), 15. Dezember 2012
Foto: WireImage, Kevin Mazur. All rights reserved.

Die Rolling Stones haben mit „Happy“ die erste Single aus ihrem Best-Of-Album „GRRR Live!“, welches am 10. Februar erscheint, geteilt. Alle Aufnahmen sind im Rahmen ihres Newark-Konzerts während der Jubiläums-Tour „50 & Counting“ im Jahr 2012 entstanden.

Auf dem Album sind auch Gary Clark Jr., The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen und Mick Taylor zu hören.

Den Trailer gibt es hier:

„GRRR Live!“-Tracklisting

CD1:

  1. Get Off Of My Cloud
  2. The Last Time
  3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
  4. Paint It Black
  5. Gimme Shelter (feat. Lady Gaga)
  6. Wild Horses
  7. Going Down (feat. John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)
  8. Dead Flowers
  9. Who Do You Love? (feat. The Black Keys)
  10. Doom And Gloom
  11. One More Shot
  12. Miss You
  13. Honky Tonk Women
  14. Band Introductions

CD2:

  1. Before They Make Me Run
  2. Happy
  3. Midnight Rambler (feat. Mick Taylor)
  4. Start Me Up
  5. Tumbling Dice (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
  6. Brown Sugar
  7. Sympathy For the Devil
  8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
  9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Die erste Single-Auskopplung „Happy – Live“:

