Rolling Stones: Single „Happy“ aus Best-Of „GRRR Live!“

Die Rolling Stones haben mit „Happy“ die erste Single aus ihrem Best-Of-Album „GRRR Live!“, welches am 10. Februar erscheint, geteilt. Alle Aufnahmen sind im Rahmen ihres Newark-Konzerts während der Jubiläums-Tour „50 & Counting“ im Jahr 2012 entstanden.
Auf dem Album sind auch Gary Clark Jr., The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen und Mick Taylor zu hören.
Den Trailer gibt es hier:
„GRRR Live!“-Tracklisting
CD1:
- Get Off Of My Cloud
- The Last Time
- It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
- Paint It Black
- Gimme Shelter (feat. Lady Gaga)
- Wild Horses
- Going Down (feat. John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)
- Dead Flowers
- Who Do You Love? (feat. The Black Keys)
- Doom And Gloom
- One More Shot
- Miss You
- Honky Tonk Women
- Band Introductions
CD2:
- Before They Make Me Run
- Happy
- Midnight Rambler (feat. Mick Taylor)
- Start Me Up
- Tumbling Dice (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
- Brown Sugar
- Sympathy For the Devil
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Die erste Single-Auskopplung „Happy – Live“: