So zollen die Stars von „The Big Bang Theory“ Stephen Hawking Tribut

Sitcoms wie 'Big Bang Theory' laufen in Deutschland in Dauerschleife
"Big Bang Theory" läuft in Deutschland in Dauerschleife
Foto: picture alliance / landov, MICHAEL ANSELL. All rights reserved.
von
Sie liebten ihn, er fand die Serie toll: Die Stars von „The Big Bang Theory“ erinnern an den großen Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawkings Lieblingsserie war „The Big Bang Theory“, und die Stars der Serie zollten dem am Mittwoch verstorbenen Astrophysiker in den sozialen Medien Tribut. Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) schrieb auf Instagram „Thank you, Stephen Hawking.”:

Thank you, Stephen Hawking. ❤️

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on

Kayley Cuoco (auf Instagram „Norman Cook“) hebt hervor, wie sehr die Arbeit Hawkings die Serie beeinflusst habe: „It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone 🙏🏼 #stephenhawking ♥️“

Johnny Galecki: „Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.”

Mayim Bialik schreibt, dass Hawking mit seinem Tod die körperlichen Einschränkungen habe überwinden können: „As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage.“

Programmänderung: ProSieben zeigt Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking mit Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) in „Big Bang Theory“
von RS
Die legendären Auftritte von Stephen Hawking bei den „Simpsons“ und in „Big Bang Theory“ sind am Mittwoch noch einmal zu sehen.

Stephen Hawking war nicht nur einer der bekanntesten Astrophysiker des Planeten. Er ist auch so etwas wie eine Ikone der Popkultur - mit zahlreichen Gastauftritten in TV-Serien und Talkshows. Hier demonstrierte er nicht nur sein (für die meisten Menschen unverständliches) Wissen über Raum und Zeit, sondern zeigte sich auch stets von seiner unterhaltsamen Seite. Am Mittwoch ist Hawking, der an der ALS-Krankheit litt, im Alter von 76 Jahren gestorben. Während Prominente und Kollegen trauern, erinnert ProSieben mit einer Programmänderung noch einmal an zwei besonders schillernde Fernsehmomente des Wissenschaftlers. Stephen Hawking bei „Big Bang Theory“ In den drei nachmittags ausgestrahlten Episoden…
Weiterlesen
