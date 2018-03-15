So zollen die Stars von „The Big Bang Theory“ Stephen Hawking Tribut

Stephen Hawkings Lieblingsserie war „The Big Bang Theory“, und die Stars der Serie zollten dem am Mittwoch verstorbenen Astrophysiker in den sozialen Medien Tribut. Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) schrieb auf Instagram „Thank you, Stephen Hawking.”:

Thank you, Stephen Hawking. ❤️ A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

Kayley Cuoco (auf Instagram „Norman Cook“) hebt hervor, wie sehr die Arbeit Hawkings die Serie beeinflusst habe: „It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone 🙏🏼 #stephenhawking ♥️“

Johnny Galecki: „Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.”

Mayim Bialik schreibt, dass Hawking mit seinem Tod die körperlichen Einschränkungen habe überwinden können: „As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage.“