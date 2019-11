HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 08: (L-R) Singer/Songwriter Billie Eilish and Producer Finneas O'Connell speak onstage at the 'Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell in Conversation' panel at The 2018 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO at Loews Hollywood Hotel on May 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Foto: Getty Images for ASCAP, Lester Cohen. All rights reserved.