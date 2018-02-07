David Benioff and D.B. Weiss werden nach dem Ende von „Game Of Thrones“ nicht lange untätig bleiben. Wie starwars.com meldete, werden die beiden Autoren eine neue „Krieg der Sterne“-Reihe entwickeln.

Krieg der Sterne (1977) George Lucas verfrachtete Elemente des „Herrn der Ringe“, des Westerns sowie der Samurai-Filme Kurosawas in den Weltraum. Er stattete seine Figuren mit Kostümen, Masken und Klängen aus, die jede Vorstellungskraft sprengten. Am Ende ihres Abenteuers wurden Luke, Han und Chewie von einer Prinzessin Medaillen verliehen. Traditionelle Erzählung als Science-Fiction. Und ein perfektes Märchen. ★★★★★ Foto: picture-alliance / dpa, Film_Fox. All rights reserved.  Fotostrecke: „Star Wars“: Alle Filme in der Kritik

Die Seite betont, dass die neue Serie unabhängig sein wird von der Skywalker-Saga sowie der neuen, von Rian „Rule Breaker“ Johnson entwickelten Trilogie:

These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”