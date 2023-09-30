U2: Das war die Setlist der „U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere“-Premiere

Am 29. September 2023 war es soweit: U2 performten das erste Konzert ihrer heiß erwarteten Las-Vegas-Residency. Im Rahmen von „U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere“ spielen U2 (ohne ihren Schlagzeuger Larry Mullen Jr.) bis zum 16. Dezember 2023 Shows in der US-amerikanischen Wüstenmetropole.
Dabei handelt es sich um ganz besondere Shows – so führt die Band ihr Album „Achtung Baby“ zur Gänze auf (wenn auch in zwei Teile aufgeteilt). Dazu gab es an diesem Abend ein „Rattle and Hum“-Interlude, eine ausgiebige Zugabe sowie einige Besonderheiten.U2
Das ist die Setlist vom 29. September 2023:
„Achtung Baby“ part 1
1 – Zoo Station (A Cappella Into)
2 – The Fly
3 – Even Better Than the Real Thing
4 – Mysterious Ways
5 – One (mit Rain/Love Me Tender-Snippets)
6 – Until the End of the World
7 – Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
8 – Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World
„Rattle and Hum“ interlude
9 – All I Want Is You (dedicated to Larry Mullen, Jr.)
10 – Desire/Love Me Do (dedicated to Paul McCartney)
11 – Angel of Harlem (mit Into the Mystic/Dancing in the Moonlight-Snippets)
12 – Love Rescue Me
„Achtung Baby“ part 2
13 – So Cruel
14 – Acrobat
15 – Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
16 – Love Is Blindness
Encore
17 – Elevation/My Way
18 – Atomic City
19 – Vertigo
20 – Where the Streets Have No Name
21 – With or Without You
22 – Beautiful Day (mit Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)/Blackbird-Snippets)