Die besten Alben 2025: Sebastian Zabel
ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Sebastian Zabel ganz vorn: „Music Can Hear Us“ von DJ Koze.
Empfehlungen der Redaktion
- DJ KOZE
Music Can Hear Us
- ROSALÍA
Lux
- LITTLE SIMZ
Lotus
- CAMERON WINTER
Heavy Metal
- EVERYTHING IS RECORDED
Temporary
- BAXTER DURY
Allbarone
- PULP
More
- CASS MCCOMBS
Interior Live Oak
- ALABASTER DEPLUME
A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole
- BLOOD ORANGE
Essex Honey
- DANNY BROWN
Stardust
- BIG SPECIAL
National Average
- KELELA
In The Blue Light
- FKA TWIGS
Eusexua
- TYLER, THE CREATOR
Don’t Tap The Glass
- TRISTAN BRUSCH
Am Anfang
- JOSI MILLER
4 Stages Of Sleep
- THE NEW EVES
The New Eve Is Rising
- YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX
Paradise
- NEIL YOUNG & THE CHROME HEARTS
Talkin‘ To The Trees
