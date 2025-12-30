Die besten Alben 2025: Sebastian Zabel

ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Sebastian Zabel ganz vorn: „Music Can Hear Us“ von DJ Koze.

von 
Cover von „Music Can Hear Us“ von DJ Koze

Cover von „Music Can Hear Us“ von DJ Koze Foto: Pampa Records. All rights reserved.

Empfehlungen der Redaktion
  1. DJ KOZE
    Music Can Hear Us
  2. ROSALÍA
    Lux
  3. LITTLE SIMZ
    Lotus
  4. CAMERON WINTER
    Heavy Metal
  5. EVERYTHING IS RECORDED
    Temporary
  6. BAXTER DURY
    Allbarone
  7. PULP
    More
  8. CASS MCCOMBS
    Interior Live Oak
  9. ALABASTER DEPLUME
    A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole
  10. BLOOD ORANGE
    Essex Honey
  11. DANNY BROWN
    Stardust
  12. BIG SPECIAL
    National Average
  13. KELELA
    In The Blue Light
  14. FKA TWIGS
    Eusexua
  15. TYLER, THE CREATOR
    Don’t Tap The Glass
  16. TRISTAN BRUSCH
    Am Anfang
  17. JOSI MILLER
    4 Stages Of Sleep
  18. THE NEW EVES
    The New Eve Is Rising
  19. YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX
    Paradise
  20. NEIL YOUNG & THE CHROME HEARTS
    Talkin‘ To The Trees

Sebastian Zabel schreibt für ROLLING STONE. Weitere Artikel und das Autorenprofil gibt es hier.

