Depeche Mode: „Violator | The 12″ Singles“ erscheint am 24. April

Das „Violator“-Album wird mit einer Reissue-Reihe der vier Singles gewürdigt.
Foto: Anwender. All rights reserved.

Neues von Depeche Mode: Die 12″ Vinyl-Singles-Box-Serie wird fortgesetzt – „Violator | The 12″ Singles“ erscheint am 24. April 2020. Vielleicht, um die Opulenz wie Bedeutsamkeit des „Violator“-Albums zu würdigen, erscheint damit eine Maxi-Single-Reissue-Reihe erstmals nicht im Album-Doppel-Pack.

Inhalte der „Violator | The 12″ Singles“-Box von Depeche Mode:

Zehn 12″-Vinylalben mit den Singles „Personal Jesus“, „Enjoy The Silence“, „Policy Of Truth“ und „World In My Eyes“. Dazu: Original- und Special-Edition-Versionen jeder Single, einschließlich der „Etched“-Vinyl-Version von „Enjoy The Silence“, der blau versiegelten Edition von „World In My Eyes“ sowie einer Bonus-Promo 12″ dieser Single mit Raritäten. Das Artwork der „Violator“-Boxe ist, wie die Vorgänger, von der Ikonographie ihrer Originalveröffentlichungen inspiriert – die Vinylhüllen selbst bilden das Original-Single-Artwork ab.

Violator | The 12“ Singles

Personal Jesus  12BONG 17

  • A Personal Jesus (Holier Than Thou Approach) 5.49
  • B Dangerous (Sensual Mix) 5.22
  • B Personal Jesus (Acoustic) 3.27

Personal Jesus  L12BONG 17

  • A Personal Jesus (Pump Mix) 7:47
  • B Personal Jesus (Telephone Stomp Mix) 5.34
  • B Dangerous (Hazchemix) 5.34

Enjoy The Silence  12BONG 18

  • A Enjoy The Silence (7” Version) 4.18
  • A Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix) 6.41
  • B Enjoy The Silence (Ecstatic Dub) 5.44
  • B Sibeling 3.20

Enjoy The Silence  L12BONG 18

  • A Enjoy The Silence (Bass Line) 7:42
  • A Enjoy The Silence (Harmonium) 2:43
  • B Enjoy The Silence (Ricki Tik Tik Mix) 5:33
  • B Memphisto 4:01

Enjoy The Silence  XL12BONG 18

  • A Enjoy The Silence (The Quad: Final Mix) 15:30
  • (Includes etching on the reverse side)

Policy Of Truth  12BONG 19

  • A Policy Of Truth (Beat Box) 6:31
  • B Policy Of Truth (Capitol Mix) 8:01
  • B Kaleid (When Worlds Mix) 5:23

Policy Of Truth  L12BONG 19

  • A Policy Of Truth (Trancentral Mix) 5:55
  • B Kaleid (Remix) 4:36
  • B Policy Of Truth (Pavlov’s Dub) 6:02

World In My Eyes  12BONG 20

  • A World In My Eyes (Oil Tank Mix) 7:29
  • B Happiest Girl (Kiss-A-Mix) 6:15
  • B Sea Of Sin (Sensoria) 6:08

World In My Eyes  L12BONG 20

  • A World In My Eyes (Dub In My Eyes) 6:54
  • B World In My Eyes (Mode To Joy) 6:28
  • B Happiest Girl (The Pulsating Orbital Mix) 6:26

World In My Eyes  P12BONG 20

  • A World In My Eyes (Mayhem Mode) 4:55
  • B Happiest Girl (The Pulsating Orbital Mix) 7:58


