Dusty Hill: Rock-Welt reagiert auf den Tod des ZZ-Top-Bassisten

Nachdem ZZ Top am Mittwoch (28. Juli) bekannt gaben, dass ihr langjähriger Bassist Dusty Hill gestorben ist, hat die Musikwelt via Social Media nun mit unzähligen Würdigungen reagiert. Wie die Band erklärte, sei der Musiker zuhause in Houston, Texas, friedlich im Schlaf gestorben. Genauere Details zur Todesursache sind bislang noch nicht bekannt. Hill wurde 72 Jahre alt.

Nachdem die Todesmeldung von Dusty Hill öffentlich wurde, reagierte die Rock-Welt prompt. Tribut zollten ihm unter anderem Ozzy Osbourne, Flea von den Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rex Brown, Bassist der US-Metal-Band Pantera, die New Yorker Alternative-Metal-Band „Living Color“, US-Death-Doom-Band „Primitive Man“, der Sänger und Grammy- sowie Oscar-Preisträger Christopher Cross sowie Metal- und Jazz-Gitarrist Alex Skolnick und viele mehr.

„Harte Woche für die Musik“

Letzterer bemerkte, dass es ohnehin schon eine „harte Woche für die Musik“ gewesen sei, nachdem bekannt wurde, dass sowohl der Slipknot-Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger Joey Jordison als auch Mike Howe, Sänger von Metal Church, gestorben sind.

Christopher Cross schrieb via Twitter: „Ich bin zutiefst traurig über den Verlust meines Freundes Dusty Hill. Ein großartiger Musiker und eine Rock-Ikone. Mein Beileid und Gebete gehen an seiner Frau Charlene, seiner Familie und Billy, Frank und der gesamten ZZ Top-Organisation.“ Doch nicht nur die Rock-Welt reagierte auf den Tod von Dusty Hill. Auch Greg Abbott, Gouverneur des US-Bundestaates Texas, erinnerte an den Musiker: „Heute haben wir einen großartigen Freund und einen bemerkenswerten Texaner verloren.“

Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan. ZZ Top’s Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 Truly a music legend. https://t.co/VVkJ67E7lN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 – Rolling Stone..RIP buddy!! I’m far beyond words right now.. https://t.co/Yr5za5ocQL — REX BROWN (@REJASFROMTEJAS) July 28, 2021

Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6 — Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0G — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 28, 2021

R.I.P. Dusty Hill @ZZTop 🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻 — STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4Am — Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) July 28, 2021

Smoke a fat one for Dusty Hill. Tragic. 52 years a rocker. A real one. A LIFER. So much zztop in all 3 of our lives growing up we knew we had to stay a power trio and that’s no lie. @ZZTop forever. pic.twitter.com/WyCKPSZ1TZ — PRIMITIVE MAN (@PRIMITIVEMANE) July 28, 2021

Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled 😔

RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)

RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)

RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)

RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)

RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)

RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)

RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQ — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoU — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 28, 2021

God damnit, just heard the news about Dusty Hill. Sad week. One hell of a rhythm section up there now though. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) July 28, 2021

So sad to hear about Dusty Hill. An all-time great bass player, and a rock and roll institution. Breaks my heart. @ZZTop — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 28, 2021

It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top. I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet! My condolences to his family, Frank & Rev. Billy G pic.twitter.com/mSTLZ7Id1y — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 28, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife Charlene, his family, and to Billy, Frank and to the entire @ZZTop organization. pic.twitter.com/quuLx1CpXg — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) July 28, 2021

„And there’s @ZZTop and you can’t forget…“-Charlie Daniels 1974

Saddened to hear about the passing of Dusty Hill. I met him in Knoxville in the 80s & he told how he made everyone in the bar he frequented be quiet when that line came on the jukebox. Rest in peace, Dusty.-CD, Jr. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 28, 2021