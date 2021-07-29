Partner von Logo Welt
Freiwillige Filmkontrolle


Dusty Hill: Rock-Welt reagiert auf den Tod des ZZ-Top-Bassisten


von
„Eine harte Woche für die Musik.“
Dusty Hill von ZZ Top 2019
Dusty Hill von ZZ Top 2019
Foto: PYMCA-Avalon/Universal Images Gr, PYMCA. All rights reserved.

Nachdem ZZ Top am Mittwoch (28. Juli) bekannt gaben, dass ihr langjähriger Bassist Dusty Hill gestorben ist, hat die Musikwelt via Social Media nun mit unzähligen Würdigungen reagiert. Wie die Band erklärte, sei der Musiker zuhause in Houston, Texas, friedlich im Schlaf gestorben. Genauere Details zur Todesursache sind bislang noch nicht bekannt. Hill wurde 72 Jahre alt.

Nachdem die Todesmeldung von Dusty Hill öffentlich wurde, reagierte die Rock-Welt prompt. Tribut zollten ihm unter anderem Ozzy Osbourne, Flea von den Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rex Brown, Bassist der US-Metal-Band Pantera, die New Yorker Alternative-Metal-Band „Living Color“, US-Death-Doom-Band „Primitive Man“, der Sänger und Grammy- sowie Oscar-Preisträger Christopher Cross sowie Metal- und Jazz-Gitarrist Alex Skolnick und viele mehr.

„Harte Woche für die Musik“

Letzterer bemerkte, dass es ohnehin schon eine „harte Woche für die Musik“ gewesen sei, nachdem bekannt wurde, dass sowohl der Slipknot-Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger Joey Jordison als auch Mike Howe, Sänger von Metal Church, gestorben sind.

Christopher Cross schrieb via Twitter: „Ich bin zutiefst traurig über den Verlust meines Freundes Dusty Hill. Ein großartiger Musiker und eine Rock-Ikone. Mein Beileid und Gebete gehen an seiner Frau Charlene, seiner Familie und Billy, Frank und der gesamten ZZ Top-Organisation.“ Doch nicht nur die Rock-Welt reagierte auf den Tod von Dusty Hill. Auch Greg Abbott, Gouverneur des US-Bundestaates Texas, erinnerte an den Musiker: „Heute haben wir einen großartigen Freund und einen bemerkenswerten Texaner verloren.“

