„Van Halen Ave“: U-Bahn-Station nach Eddie Van Halen benannt

Come on people!I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is.A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialize the person.It’s that easy!I left it 4 days for someone else to [make a sticker] head to Brooklyn and take the credit but nobody stepped up, so ok, I guess I’ve got to do it myself… you’re welcome.UPDATE: It’s not there now.