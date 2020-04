Emilia Clarke startet Dichterlesungen auf Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Hello beauties, this is by way of a little introduction and the first poem in this series of poetry pharmacy goodness for the time of Isolation and Covid. I will he joined in the coming weeks by friends and performers who will be reading aloud poetry for the heart and soul. They will tell you about their poem and it’s prescription, and also about a chairty that means something to them. I’ve donated to each and every organisation that is mentioned. I do hope you enjoy and get to hear about some incredible charities that are doing all they can for those in most need today.. (ps if you want to get a copy all of your own the book is available on iBooks!) ❤️🥰👌 @sameyouorg @thepoetrypharmacy @thepoetryremedy Www.thepoetrypharmacy.com