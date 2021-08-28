Eric Capton: Ist „This Has Gotta Stop“ sein Anti-Corona-Impfstoff-Song?

„This has gotta stop, enough is enough / I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough, you wanna claim my soul / You’ll have to come and break down this door“ – das singt Eric Clapton in seiner neuen Single „This Has Gotta Stop“, die er am Freitag (27. August) veröffentlichte.„Es muss aufhören, ich kann den Bullshit nicht mehr ertragen, das ging zu weit, sie wollen meine Seele haben, da müsst ihr schon kommen und meine Tür einreißen“ – was wie Gemeinplätze innerhalb eines Wutausbruchs anmutet, kann eine ganz konkrete Ursache haben: Claptons Ärger über Corona-Einschränkungen, innerhalb seines Privatlebens, wie auch innerhalb seines Musikerlebens.

Der 71-Jährige hatte, wie er berichtete, arg mit Impf-Nebenwirkungen zu kämpfen. Kurz darauf gab er bekannt, nicht mehr in Hallen aufzutreten, für deren Besuch es eine Impfpflicht gebe.So wirkt „This Has Gotta Stop“ wie ein verzweifelter Aufruf, sich gegen die Impfkampagne zu wehren und aktiven Widerstand zu leisten gegen jede Maßnahme, die öffentliches (kulturelles) Leben wieder möglich macht – darunter den Besuch von Konzerten.

Seine Fans reagieren durchaus gespalten auf die Ankündigung zum Kampf. „Your music has been part of my life for 50 years but I am deeply disappointed in your approach to vaccines“, schreibt auf Facebook einer, enttäuscht.über die Haltung, die wissenschaftlichen Grundlagen entbehre. „I’m sorry you had a reaction but you are alive. My unvaccinated family member cannot say the same.“

Ein anderer geht noch härter ins Gericht mit der Gitarristen-Legende, verurteilt nicht nur Claptons Einstellung, sondern auch die Wirkung des Lieds an sich: „Wow, that was a really poorly written song, with zero originality and forethought. Is he expecting pity because he had a bad reaction to the vaccine that’s saving millions of lives and has the potential to eradicate this dangerous virus? He wants so much pity that he’s contributing to the cycle of ignorance that will keep this virus killing more people and filling hospital beds around the world. Too bad, such a great talent throwing himself in the dustbin of mediocrity and foolishness.“

Eine andere Anhängerin dagegen fällt ein knappes, positives Urteil: „That’s the best thing Clapton is done in years.“

Eric Clapton – This Has Gotta Stop: