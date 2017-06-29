Exklusive Songpremiere: Pet Shop Boys – „Reunion (Electro Mix)“

Die Pet Shop Boys legen mit ihrer Re-Issue-Reihe „Catalogue: 1985-2012“ noch einmal alle ihre bei Parlophone erschienenen Studioalben auf. Die Platten erscheinen mit remastertem Sound und zusätzlichen „Further Listening“-LPs mit Bonustracks, Demos und alternativen Mixen. Viele der zusätzlichen Tracks werden auf den Bonusalben zum ersten Mal veröffentlicht. Zu jedem Album gehört ein ausführliches Booklet, in dem Neil Tennant und Chris Lowe jeden Song kommentieren. Viele Fotografien aus dem Archiv vervollständigen das Booklet. Das Design für alle Ausgaben wurde von Farrow entwickelt.
Die Reihe der Wiederveröffentlichungen startet am 28. Juli mit den sehr unterschiedlich klingenden PSB-Werken „Nightlife“, „Release“ und „Fundamental“. Weitere Platten erscheinen im Laufe des nächsten Jahres. „Please“, „Actually“, „Introspective“, „Behaviour“ und „Bilingual“ wurden bereits im Jahr 2001 mit „Further Listening“-Boni veröffentlicht und werden für dieses Projekt mit ihren Original-Tracklistings neu gemastert.
ROLLING STONE präsentiert schon heute einen exklusiven Höreindruck der bisher unbekannten Songs, die sich auf den „Further Listening“-Alben befinden. Aus der Aufnahmezeit von „Release“ können Sie den Electro Mix von „Reunion“ hören.
Tracklists
Nightlife/Further listening: 1996-2000
CD1
- 1. For your own good
- 2. Closer to Heaven
- 3. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more
- 4. Happiness is an option
- 5. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk
- 6. Vampires
- 7. Radiophonic
- 8. The only one
- 9. Boy Strange
- 10. In denial
- 11. New York City boy
- 12. Footsteps
CD2
- 1. Vampires (demo)*
- 2. For all of us (demo)*
- 3. Call me old-fashioned (demo)*
- 4. Friendly fire
- 5. Believe/Song For Guy (featuring Elton John)*
- 6. Sail Away
- 7. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Fan club mix)
- 8. Nightlife
- 9. Playing in the streets*
- 10. Tall thin men*
- 11. Radiophonic (demo)*
CD3
- 1. Somebody else’s business
- 2. Silver age
- 3. Screaming
- 4. For all of us**
- 5. The ghost of myself
- 6. Casting a shadow
- 7. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (The PSB Extension): 8.39
- 8. Was it worth it? (live)**
- 9. Lies
- 10. Paris city boy (Full French)*
- 11. Positive role model
- 12. Somebody else’s business (extended mix)**
* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich
Release/Further listening: 2001-2004
CD1
- 1. Home and dry
- 2. I get along
- 3. Birthday Boy
- 4. London
- 5. E-mail
- 6. The samurai in autumn
- 7. Love is a catastrophe
- 8. Here
- 9. The night I fell in love
- 10. You choose
CD2
- 1. Between two islands
- 2. Searching for the face of Jesus
- 3. Time on my hands
- 4. Motoring (demo)*
- 5. Love life**
- 6. Transparent
- 7. Sexy Northerner
- 8. The night is a time to explore who you are (demo)*
- 9. Closer to Heaven (slow version)
- 10. Run, girl, run (demo)*
- 11. I didn’t get where I am today
- 12. Always
- 13. Home and dry (ambient mix)
- 14. Bright young things (demo)*
- 15. Kazak*
- 16. A powerful friend (John Peel version)*
- 17. If looks could kill (John Peel version)*
CD3
- 1. Try it (I’m in love with a married man)
- 2. Here (PSB new extended mix)
- 3. If looks could kill
- 4. A powerful friend**
- 5. Party song
- 6. No excuse (demo)*
- 7. Blue on blue
- 8. Jack and Jill party (demo)*
- 9. Baby (demo)
- 10. Flamboyant (original demo)
- 11. Miracles
- 12. Flamboyant (7” mix)
- 13. Numb (demo)
- 14. In private (featuring Elton John)
- 15. Alone again, naturally (featuring Elton John)*
- 16. Reunion (Electro mix)*
- 17. Bright young things
- 18. We’re the Pet Shop Boys
- 19. It’s a sin (Barfly version)
* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich
Fundamental/Further listening: 2005-2007
CD1
- 1. Psychological
- 2. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show
- 3. I made my excuses and left
- 4. Minimal
- 5. Numb
- 6. God willing
- 7. Luna Park
- 8. I’m with Stupid
- 9. Casanova in Hell
- 10. Twentieth century
- 11. Indefinite leave to remain
- 12. Integral
CD2
- 1. Fugitive (Richard X extended mix)
- 2. Ring road (demo)*
- 3. The performance of my life (demo)*
- 4. One-way street (demo)*
- 5. Girls don’t cry
- 6. The Resurrectionist
- 7. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show (original demo)**
- 8. Dancing in the dusk (demo)*
- 9. After the event
- 10. The former enfant terrible
- 11. No time for tears (orchestral mix)*
- 12. God willing (original full-length mix)*
- 13. I’m with Stupid (PSB maxi-mix)
- 14. Answer the phone! (ringtone)**
- 15. Where are you? (ringtone)**
- 16. Water (ringtone)**
- 17. Numb (single edit)
- 18. One night
- 19. A certain “Je ne sais quoi”
- 20. Transfer (Visionaire mix)*
- 21. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate 7” mix)**
- 22. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate mix)
* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich