Facebook Twitter Google+ RSS
Abo Archiv
Toggle menu

Rolling Stone
Back to top Share
Artikel teilen
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Whatsapp
  • Email
Search

Exklusive Songpremiere: Pet Shop Boys – „Reunion (Electro Mix)“

E-Mail

Exklusive Songpremiere: Pet Shop Boys – „Reunion (Electro Mix)“

Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 27th June 2002. (Photo by
Die Pet Shop Boys zu Zeiten von „Release“
Foto: Redferns, Rob Verhorst. All rights reserved.
Facebook Twitter Google+ Whatsapp Email Kommentare
von
Hören Sie bei uns einen bisher unveröffentlichten Track aus der kommenden „Further Listening“-Edition von „Release“.

Die Pet Shop Boys legen mit ihrer Re-Issue-Reihe „Catalogue: 1985-2012“ noch einmal alle ihre bei Parlophone erschienenen Studioalben auf. Die Platten erscheinen mit remastertem Sound und zusätzlichen „Further Listening“-LPs mit Bonustracks, Demos und alternativen Mixen. Viele der zusätzlichen Tracks werden auf den Bonusalben zum ersten Mal veröffentlicht. Zu jedem Album gehört ein ausführliches Booklet, in dem Neil Tennant und Chris Lowe jeden Song kommentieren. Viele Fotografien aus dem Archiv vervollständigen das Booklet. Das Design für alle Ausgaben wurde von Farrow entwickelt.

Die Reihe der Wiederveröffentlichungen startet am 28. Juli mit den sehr unterschiedlich klingenden PSB-Werken „Nightlife“, „Release“ und „Fundamental“. Weitere Platten erscheinen im Laufe des nächsten Jahres. „Please“, „Actually“, „Introspective“, „Behaviour“ und „Bilingual“ wurden bereits im Jahr 2001 mit „Further Listening“-Boni veröffentlicht und werden für dieses Projekt mit ihren Original-Tracklistings neu gemastert.

Cover von „Release“
Cover von „Release“

ROLLING STONE präsentiert schon heute einen exklusiven Höreindruck der bisher unbekannten Songs, die sich auf den „Further Listening“-Alben befinden. Aus der Aufnahmezeit von „Release“ können Sie den Electro Mix von „Reunion“ hören.

Tracklists

Nightlife/Further listening: 1996-2000

CD1

  • 1. For your own good
  • 2. Closer to Heaven
  • 3. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more
  • 4. Happiness is an option
  • 5. You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk
  • 6. Vampires
  • 7. Radiophonic
  • 8. The only one
  • 9. Boy Strange
  • 10. In denial
  • 11. New York City boy
  • 12. Footsteps

CD2

  • 1. Vampires (demo)*
  • 2. For all of us (demo)*
  • 3. Call me old-fashioned (demo)*
  • 4. Friendly fire
  • 5. Believe/Song For Guy (featuring Elton John)*
  • 6. Sail Away
  • 7. It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Fan club mix)
  • 8. Nightlife
  • 9. Playing in the streets*
  • 10. Tall thin men*
  • 11. Radiophonic (demo)*

CD3

  • 1. Somebody else’s business
  • 2. Silver age
  • 3. Screaming
  • 4. For all of us**
  • 5. The ghost of myself
  • 6. Casting a shadow
  • 7. I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (The PSB Extension): 8.39
  • 8. Was it worth it? (live)**
  • 9. Lies
  • 10. Paris city boy (Full French)*
  • 11. Positive role model
  • 12. Somebody else’s business (extended mix)**

* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich

Release/Further listening: 2001-2004

CD1

  • 1. Home and dry
  • 2. I get along
  • 3. Birthday Boy
  • 4. London
  • 5. E-mail
  • 6. The samurai in autumn
  • 7. Love is a catastrophe
  • 8. Here
  • 9. The night I fell in love
  • 10. You choose

CD2

  • 1. Between two islands
  • 2. Searching for the face of Jesus
  • 3. Time on my hands
  • 4. Motoring (demo)*
  • 5. Love life**
  • 6. Transparent
  • 7. Sexy Northerner
  • 8. The night is a time to explore who you are (demo)*
  • 9. Closer to Heaven (slow version)
  • 10. Run, girl, run (demo)*
  • 11. I didn’t get where I am today
  • 12. Always
  • 13. Home and dry (ambient mix)
  • 14. Bright young things (demo)*
  • 15. Kazak*
  • 16. A powerful friend (John Peel version)*
  • 17. If looks could kill (John Peel version)*

CD3

  • 1. Try it (I’m in love with a married man)
  • 2. Here (PSB new extended mix)
  • 3. If looks could kill
  • 4. A powerful friend**
  • 5. Party song
  • 6. No excuse (demo)*
  • 7. Blue on blue
  • 8. Jack and Jill party (demo)*
  • 9. Baby (demo)
  • 10. Flamboyant (original demo)
  • 11. Miracles
  • 12. Flamboyant (7” mix)
  • 13. Numb (demo)
  • 14. In private (featuring Elton John)
  • 15. Alone again, naturally (featuring Elton John)*
  • 16. Reunion (Electro mix)*
  • 17. Bright young things
  • 18. We’re the Pet Shop Boys
  • 19. It’s a sin (Barfly version)

* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich

Fundamental/Further listening: 2005-2007

CD1

  • 1. Psychological
  • 2. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show
  • 3. I made my excuses and left
  • 4. Minimal
  • 5. Numb
  • 6. God willing
  • 7. Luna Park
  • 8. I’m with Stupid
  • 9. Casanova in Hell
  • 10. Twentieth century
  • 11. Indefinite leave to remain
  • 12. Integral

CD2

  • 1. Fugitive (Richard X extended mix)
  • 2. Ring road (demo)*
  • 3. The performance of my life (demo)*
  • 4. One-way street (demo)*
  • 5. Girls don’t cry
  • 6. The Resurrectionist
  • 7. The Sodom and Gomorrah Show (original demo)**
  • 8. Dancing in the dusk (demo)*
  • 9. After the event
  • 10. The former enfant terrible
  • 11. No time for tears (orchestral mix)*
  • 12. God willing (original full-length mix)*
  • 13. I’m with Stupid (PSB maxi-mix)
  • 14. Answer the phone! (ringtone)**
  • 15. Where are you? (ringtone)**
  • 16. Water (ringtone)**
  • 17. Numb (single edit)
  • 18. One night
  • 19. A certain “Je ne sais quoi”
  • 20. Transfer (Visionaire mix)*
  • 21. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate 7” mix)**
  • 22. Integral (PSB Perfect Immaculate mix)

* Bisher unveröffentlicht
**Bisher nicht auf CD erhältlich

Warner Music
E-Mail

Nächster Artikel

Vorheriger Artikel