Skull & Roses features our Death By Lavender essential oil blend plus rose. 💀🌹 The combination of Lavender, Rose, Lemon, Rosemary, and Cypress essential oils is both a deodorizer and smells so good. ⠀ ⠀ In 1993, I became a #GratefulDead fan at age 13 due to hearing Skeletons from the Closet. My homie's mom, Sandy, our bookkeeper & my second mom, had the cd in her collection. ⠀ ⠀ At 19, I became a Dead Head and fully on the bus after hearing the "Skull & Roses" live album. I won't type the name the band wanted for the album. That might have been the only time the label were able to talk them out of their amazing ideas.⠀ ⠀ I had to have a deodorant 'named' after the album that got me On The Bus as part of the line that I designed for the collection.