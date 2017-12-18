In einem neuen Video behauptet Morrissey, dass die „Haters“ in den Medien gezielt versuchen würden, seinen Ruf zu ramponieren – gerade jetzt, wo sein neues Album „Low In High School“ erschienen ist.

Als Ergebnis des Komplotts sei der 58-Jährige auch vom amerikanischen Geheimdienst vernommen worden.

Dem vorangegangen ist eine Posse: In einem „Spiegel“-Interview ließ Morrissey Mitleid für Harvey Weinstein und Kevin Spacey erkennen, außerdem bejahte er die Frage, ob er Donald Trump töten würde, wenn er könnte. Er bezeichnete Berlin als „Vergewaltigungshauptstadt Europas“ aufgrund einer angeblich verfehlten Flüchtlingspolitik.

Das Interview erhielt erwartungsgemäß große Aufmerksamkeit – und Morrissey wies entschieden zurück, dass er etliche der abgedruckten Aussagen so getroffen habe. Nachdem er in einem Facebook-Post behauptete, dass der „Spiegel“ sich „geweigert“ habe, einen Audiomitschnitt des Gesprächs zu veröffentlichen, kam das Nachrichtenmagazin der Sache zuvor und stellte das Interview zum Hören auf seine Website. Jeder konnte nun nachhören, dass Morrissey tatsächlich angekreidete Stellen so erzählt hat, wie es protokolliert wurde.

Morrisseys YouTube-Rede

Im achtminütigen Clip, veröffentlicht auf dem YouTube-Account seines Neffen, beklagt der Sänger das schlechte Abschneiden von „Low In High School“ als Ergebnis schlechter Besprechungen in der Presse. Er bleibt auch bei seiner Darstellung, bestimmte Dinge nicht gesagt zu haben.

„Stereogum“ hat Morrisseys Worte verschriftlicht:

Suddenly, I was sympathizing with sexual harassment. I was apparently sympathizing with pedophilia, I was sympathizing with rape, I was sympathizing with everything that would persuade anybody on the planet to stop listening to me. Of course, none of those assumptions are true. I do not sympathize with anything like that. You can hear it in the tone of my voice…

However, this is the world we now live in with the print media. It seems to me that, in the first place, they get very angry or very excited if you stop to say something that people are listening to or that reflect the will of the people. They get very nervous. They won’t allow it. They shut it down and so forth.

But also, it seems to me that, in England at the moment, the right wing has adopted a left wing stance, and the left wing has adopted a right wing stance, so everybody’s confused, and nobody seems to know what people mean. This shuts down free speech. This shuts down any open debate about anything. And consequently, we’re all in a mess, and we don’t know where we stand.

So I fear that the campaign for Low In High School and for the surrounding singles was derailed and damaged purposely by the haters. They’re not listening to the music. They’re not listening to anything, really. They see my name, and they want to get rid of it as quickly as possible. And as I said, in many ways, they do succeed. There’s not really that much you can do about it. You have to live with it …

Im Kreuzverhör

Außerdem erzählt Morrissey, dass der US-Geheimdienst ihn wegen der Aussage, er würde Donald Trump töten, wenn er könnte, ins Kreuzverhör genommen hätte.

Demnach zieht er die Möglichkeit in Betracht, dass ihm in Zukunft nicht mehr erlaubt sein könnte, in die USA einzureisen:

As a further resort of Der Spiegel, I was cross-examined by the American Secret Service, who were very, very nice. And I do understand their position. So that went very, very well, and they assured me that they have no cause for concern. But it was a direct result of Der Spiegel that I was cross-examined, which is very, very sad. So congratulations, Der Spiegel. You achieved everything that you set out to do. Whether again I’m allowed free access to America, I really don’t know. I have to wait and see if I can enter the country again. Nobody has any answers. Everybody is very, very frightened about everything. So by being frightened about everything, you simply target people, willingly, about whom you know nothing. And you write things about people whom you’ve never met, and you denigrate them and destroy them because there’s a certain blame and shame culture that has arisen, where all of us are destroyed constantly, no matter what we do.