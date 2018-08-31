Facebook Twitter RSS
Muse kündigen neues Album „Simultation Theory“ an – neuen Song hier hören

Muse kündigen neues Album „Simultation Theory“ an – neuen Song hier hören

Muse
Muse
Foto: Florian Stangl. All rights reserved.
von
Nach ihrem Konzeptalbum „Drones“ strebt die Band mit ihrem neuen Werk „Simultation Theory“ offenbar elektronischere Klänge an. Drei Lieder sind bereits bekannt, nun kommt eine weitere Single dazu.

Nach knapp drei Jahren und einer umfangreichen Welttournee haben Muse ein neues Album angekündigt. „Simultation Theory“ erscheint am 9. November und ist die achte Studioplatte der Semi-Progrock-Band.

Die drei Tracks „Thought Contagion“, „Dig Down“ und “Something Human“ hat das Trio bereits vorab veröffentlicht. Mit der Ankündigung gesellt sich ein weiterer Song dazu: „The Dark Side“ ist gitarrenlastig mit elektronischen Zwischenparts, die ein wenig an Daft Punk erinnern – und Matt Belamy trällert wie schon all die Jahre emotionale Worte.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0UWT0dFSQE

Sowohl der Titel, die eindrucksvollen Musikclips als auch das Cover versprechen eine Weltraum- und Science-Fiction-Thematik, die sicherlich live sehr beeindruckend aussehen wird.

Könnte aber auch aus „Ready Player One“ stammen:

NEW ALBUM: Muse have announced that their new studio album, Simulation Theory, will be released on 9 November…

Gepostet von Muse am Donnerstag, 30. August 2018

„Simulation Theory“ erscheint in drei Versionen: das Standardformat beinhaltet elf Songs, während die Deluxe (16) und die Super Deluxe Edition (21) noch ein knappes Dutzend weitere Lieder innehaben. Schon bald sollen zudem die Daten einer umfangreichen Welttournee im kommenden Jahr bekanntgegeben werden.

„Simultation Theory“ Tracklist:

01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void
12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
14. Propaganda (Acoustic)
15. Something Human (Acoustic)
16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1/ Vinyl

01. Algorithm
02. The Dark Side
03. Pressure
04. Propaganda
05. Break It To Me
06. Something Human
07. Thought Contagion
08. Get Up and Fight
09. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void

CD 2/Vinyl 2
01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
04. Propaganda (Acoustic)
05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)
06. Something Human (acoustic)
07. Thought Contagion (Live)
08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
09. The Void (Acoustic)
10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)

 

