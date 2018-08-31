Muse kündigen neues Album „Simultation Theory“ an – neuen Song hier hören

Nach knapp drei Jahren und einer umfangreichen Welttournee haben Muse ein neues Album angekündigt. „Simultation Theory“ erscheint am 9. November und ist die achte Studioplatte der Semi-Progrock-Band.

Im vergangenen Jahr hatten Muse in London drei neue Tracks aufgenommen. Während zwei sich nicht als tauglich erwiesen, wird nun der bombastische neue Song „Thought Contagion" doch noch mit den Fans geteilt. Die drei Tracks „Thought Contagion", „Dig Down" und "Something Human" hat das Trio bereits vorab veröffentlicht. Mit der Ankündigung gesellt sich ein weiterer Song dazu: „The Dark Side" ist gitarrenlastig mit elektronischen Zwischenparts, die ein wenig an Daft Punk erinnern – und Matt Belamy trällert wie schon all die Jahre emotionale Worte.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0UWT0dFSQE Video can’t be loaded: MUSE – The Dark Side [Official Music Video] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0UWT0dFSQE)

Sowohl der Titel, die eindrucksvollen Musikclips als auch das Cover versprechen eine Weltraum- und Science-Fiction-Thematik, die sicherlich live sehr beeindruckend aussehen wird.

Könnte aber auch aus „Ready Player One“ stammen:

NEW ALBUM: Muse have announced that their new studio album, Simulation Theory, will be released on 9 November… Gepostet von Muse am Donnerstag, 30. August 2018

„Simulation Theory" erscheint in drei Versionen: das Standardformat beinhaltet elf Songs, während die Deluxe (16) und die Super Deluxe Edition (21) noch ein knappes Dutzend weitere Lieder innehaben. Schon bald sollen zudem die Daten einer umfangreichen Welttournee im kommenden Jahr bekanntgegeben werden.

„Simultation Theory“ Tracklist:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1/ Vinyl

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

CD 2/Vinyl 2

01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

04. Propaganda (Acoustic)

05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

06. Something Human (acoustic)

07. Thought Contagion (Live)

08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

09. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)