Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019

Seht euch jetzt den International Music Award 2019 bei MagentaTV oder kostenlos auf www.magentatv.de an.

7 Silvester-Songs für den guten Rutsch ins Jahr 2020

ROLLING STONE wünscht einen guten Start in das Jahr 2020 – unsere sieben Songs zum Thema Silvester machen den Start ins neue Jahr zum Vergnügen.
U2 bei einem Live-Auftritt im Jahr 1983
U2
Foto: Getty Images, Images Press. All rights reserved.

Phoenix – Countdown

U2 – New Year’s Day

„Songs Of Experience“ von U2 auf Amazon.de kaufen

Wolfram feat. Hercules & Love Affair – Fireworks

First Aid Kit – New Year’s Eve

The Walkmen – New Year’s Eve

The Black Keys – Countdown

ABBA – Happy New Year

U2 eröffnen „The Joshua Tree“-Tour in Auckland: Fotos, Setlist, Videos
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Bono, Larry Mullen Jr, The Edge and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during The Joshua Tree Tou
Bono und Co. sind auf „The Joshua Tree“-Tour in Asien und Ozeanien
Am Freitag feierten U2 den Auftakt ihrer „The Joshua Tree 2019“-Tour in Auckland. Neben Neuseeland wird die Band in Australien, Singapur, Japan und Südkorea Lieder aus dem gleichnamigen fünften Studioalbum der Band sowie weitere ausgewählte Stücke präsentieren. Support für U2 während der Auftritte in Neuseeland und Australien machten Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Übrigens: Fans, die nicht in Down Under wohnen, können die Band trotzdem demnächst live auf dem Schirm sehen. Wie U2tour zuletzt berichtete, sind gleich zwei Konzertfilme zur Veröffentlichung vorgesehen. Fundstücke aus dem Netz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJK3gR1tb3Y https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mdwe9gxWa/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mpCjXDgbE/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mqwZFgzSF/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4muE3hDL1x/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mqFu_DIpQ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mmDd1gXfE/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ma3M4J0Rl/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4moEdzD7I5/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mXrYYjqo3/ U2 im Mt. Smart Stadium…
