7 Silvester-Songs für den guten Rutsch ins Jahr 2020

Bono und Co. sind auf „The Joshua Tree“-Tour in Asien und Ozeanien

Am Freitag feierten U2 den Auftakt ihrer „The Joshua Tree 2019"-Tour in Auckland. Neben Neuseeland wird die Band in Australien, Singapur, Japan und Südkorea Lieder aus dem gleichnamigen fünften Studioalbum der Band sowie weitere ausgewählte Stücke präsentieren. Support für U2 während der Auftritte in Neuseeland und Australien machten Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Übrigens: Fans, die nicht in Down Under wohnen, können die Band trotzdem demnächst live auf dem Schirm sehen. Wie U2tour zuletzt berichtete, sind gleich zwei Konzertfilme zur Veröffentlichung vorgesehen.