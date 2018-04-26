Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2018: Neue Bandwelle

Songwriter-Legende Burt Bacharach kommt für ein Konzert nach Deutschland – im Berliner Admiralspalast spielt der 90-Jährige ein exklusives Konzert. Es wird hierzulande sein erster Auftritt überhaupt sein. ROLLING STONE präsentiert. Der US-Komponist schrieb einige der bekanntesten Hits des Pop und Jazz, gilt als „Urvater des Easy Listening“ (auch wenn diese Etikettierung seiner Größe nicht gerecht wird). Aus seiner Feder stammen Klassiker wie „The Look of Love“ (1967), „This Guy's in Love with You“ (1968), „Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" (1969) und „(They Long to Be) Close to You“ (1970). Als sein kongenialer Partner fungierte über viele Jahre Songtexter Hal…