Rock am Ring und Rock im Park 2018: Neue Bandwelle

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 07: Benjamin Kendall and Phillip Davies from Astroid Boys open for Hollywood Undead at Elysee Montm
Benjamin Kendall und Phillip Davies von Astroid Boys
Foto: Redferns, David Wolff - Patrick. All rights reserved.
von
The Maine, Ego Kill Talent, Astroid Boys und Vadim Samoylov sind neu bestätigt für Rock am Ring 2018 und Rock im Park 2018.

Rock am Ring und Rock im Park melden eine neue Bandwelle: The Maine, Ego Kill Talent, Astroid Boys und Vadim Samoylov sind neu bestätigt. Thursday wiederum müssen ihre Teilnahme aus persönlichen Gründen leider absagen.

Außerdem gaben die Veranstalter bekannt, dass der Spielplan und die Spielzeiten in der ersten Mai-Woche veröffentlicht werden.

Rock am Ring, Freitag, 1. Juni 2018 & Rock im Park, Samstag, 2. Juni 2018

Casper
  • 6ix9ine
  • Alt-J
  • Andrew W.K.
  • Antilopen Gang
  • A Perfect Circle
  • Babymetal
  • Bausa
  • Callejon
  • Casper
  • Enter Shikari
  • Giant Rooks
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Hollywood Undead
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • Jonathan Davis
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Mavi Phoenix
  • Milky Chance
  • Scarlxrd
  • Stone Sour
  • The Night Game
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • Ufo361
  • Vitalic
  • Walking On Cars
  • Yung Hurn
  • u.a.

Rock am Ring, Samstag, 2. Juni 2018 & Rock im Park, Sonntag, 3. Juni 2018

  • Alexisonfire
  • Andy Frasco
  • Asking Alexandria
  • Avenged Sevenfold
  • Beth Ditto
  • Black Stone Cherry
  • Body Count Feat. Ice-T
  • Bullet For My Valentine
  • Bury Tomorrow
  • Don Broco
  • Ego Kill Talent
  • Heisskalt
  • Kaleo
  • Kettcar
  • Kreator
  • Milliarden
  • Muse
  • Nothing More
  • Parkway Drive
  • Shinedown
  • Snow Patrol
  • Starcrawler
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • The Maine
  • The Neighbourhood
  • Yungblud

Rock am Ring, Sonntag, 3. Juni 2018 & Rock im Park, Freitag, 1. Juni 2018

  • Alma
  • Astroid Boys
  • Avatar
  • Bad Religion
  • Baroness
  • Bilderbuch
  • Caliban
  • Chase & Status
  • Foo Fighters
  • Good Charlotte
  • Gorillaz
  • Gurr
  • Mantar
  • Meshuggah
  • Moose Blood
  • Nothing But Thieves
  • PVRIS
  • RAF Camora
  • Rise Against
  • Seasick Steve
  • The Bloody Beetroots
  • The Mimics (nur im Park)
  • Thy Art Is Murder
  • Trailerpark
  • Vadim Samoylov (nur am Ring)

 

