Der erste neue Rolling-Stones-Song seit acht Jahren ist da: „Living in a Ghost Town“. Wie Mick Jagger im Interview erzählt, schrieb er den Song lange vor der Coronakrise – der Text über verlassene Städte und einer Gesellschaft ohne Kompass passt jedoch zur aktuellen Zeit.
Die Lyrics:
[Intro]
Woah, woah
[Verse 1]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
You can come look for me
But I can’t be found
You can search for me
I had to go underground
Life was so beautiful
Then we all got locked down
Feel like a ghost
Living in a ghost town, yeah
[Chorus 1]
Once this place was hummin’
And the air was full of drummin’
The sound of cymbals crashin’
Glasses were all smashin’
Trumpets were all screamin’
Saxophones were blarin’
Nobody was carin’ if it’s day or not
[Break]
Woah, woah
[Verse 2]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
I’m goin’ nowhere
Shut up all alone
So much time to lose
Just starin’ at my phone
Every night I am dreamin’ that you’ll come and creep in my bed
Please let this be over, not stuck in a world without end, my friend
[Break]
Woah, woah
Woah, woah
[Chorus 2]
Preachers were all preachin’
Charities beseechin’
Politicians dealin’
Thieves were happy stealin’
Widows were all weepin’
There’s no beds for us to sleep in
Always had the feelin’
It will all come tumblin’ down
[Bridge]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
You can look for me
But I can’t be found
[Outro]
Woah
We’re all livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)
Oh, livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)
We were so beautiful (Woah)
I was your man about town (Woah)
Livin’ in this ghost town (Woah)
Ain’t havin’ any fun (Woah)
If I wanna party (Woah)
It’s a party of one (Woah)
Woah