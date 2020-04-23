Das wird Sie auch interessieren





Der erste neue Rolling-Stones-Song seit acht Jahren ist da: „Living in a Ghost Town“. Wie Mick Jagger im Interview erzählt, schrieb er den Song lange vor der Coronakrise – der Text über verlassene Städte und einer Gesellschaft ohne Kompass passt jedoch zur aktuellen Zeit.

Die Lyrics:

[Intro]

Woah, woah

[Verse 1]

I’m a ghost

Livin’ in a ghost town

I’m a ghost

Livin’ in a ghost town

You can come look for me

But I can’t be found

You can search for me

I had to go underground

Life was so beautiful

Then we all got locked down

Feel like a ghost

Living in a ghost town, yeah

[Chorus 1]

Once this place was hummin’

And the air was full of drummin’

The sound of cymbals crashin’

Glasses were all smashin’

Trumpets were all screamin’

Saxophones were blarin’

Nobody was carin’ if it’s day or not

[Break]

Woah, woah

[Verse 2]

I’m a ghost

Livin’ in a ghost town

I’m goin’ nowhere

Shut up all alone

So much time to lose

Just starin’ at my phone

Every night I am dreamin’ that you’ll come and creep in my bed

Please let this be over, not stuck in a world without end, my friend

[Break]

Woah, woah

Woah, woah

[Chorus 2]

Preachers were all preachin’

Charities beseechin’

Politicians dealin’

Thieves were happy stealin’

Widows were all weepin’

There’s no beds for us to sleep in

Always had the feelin’

It will all come tumblin’ down

[Bridge]

I’m a ghost

Livin’ in a ghost town

You can look for me

But I can’t be found

[Outro]

Woah

We’re all livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)

Oh, livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)

We were so beautiful (Woah)

I was your man about town (Woah)

Livin’ in this ghost town (Woah)

Ain’t havin’ any fun (Woah)

If I wanna party (Woah)

It’s a party of one (Woah)

Woah