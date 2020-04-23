☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Highlights
Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019
Abo
Spezial-Abo, Sammler-Ausgaben
ROLLING STONE – Videos jetzt ansehen
Partner von Logo Welt
3

Spezial-Abo
Highlight: Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards

Rolling Stones: „Living in a Ghost Town“ – die Lyrics zum Corona-Song

Lesen Sie hier den Songtext zum ersten Rolling-Stones-Lied seit acht Jahren: „Living in a Ghost Town“.

Das wird Sie auch interessieren

Der erste neue Rolling-Stones-Song seit acht Jahren ist da: „Living in a Ghost Town“. Wie Mick Jagger im Interview erzählt, schrieb er den Song lange vor der Coronakrise – der Text über verlassene Städte und einer Gesellschaft ohne Kompass passt jedoch zur aktuellen Zeit.

Die Lyrics:

[Intro]
Woah, woah

[Verse 1]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
You can come look for me
But I can’t be found
You can search for me
I had to go underground
Life was so beautiful
Then we all got locked down
Feel like a ghost
Living in a ghost town, yeah

[Chorus 1]

Once this place was hummin’
And the air was full of drummin’
The sound of cymbals crashin’
Glasses were all smashin’
Trumpets were all screamin’
Saxophones were blarin’
Nobody was carin’ if it’s day or not

[Break]
Woah, woah

[Verse 2]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
I’m goin’ nowhere
Shut up all alone
So much time to lose
Just starin’ at my phone
Every night I am dreamin’ that you’ll come and creep in my bed
Please let this be over, not stuck in a world without end, my friend

[Break]
Woah, woah
Woah, woah

[Chorus 2]
Preachers were all preachin’
Charities beseechin’
Politicians dealin’
Thieves were happy stealin’
Widows were all weepin’
There’s no beds for us to sleep in
Always had the feelin’
It will all come tumblin’ down

[Bridge]
I’m a ghost
Livin’ in a ghost town
You can look for me
But I can’t be found

[Outro]
Woah
We’re all livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)
Oh, livin’ in a ghost town (Woah)
We were so beautiful (Woah)
I was your man about town (Woah)
Livin’ in this ghost town (Woah)
Ain’t havin’ any fun (Woah)
If I wanna party (Woah)
It’s a party of one (Woah)
Woah


In dieser Geschichte: 
, , ,

Rolling Stones: Erster Live-Auftritt des Jahres – beim „One World“-Benefizkonzert
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 15: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger,Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform live on st
Neben Musikgrößen wie Paul McCartney und Elton John haben sich jetzt auch die Rolling Stones für einen Auftritt bei dem Mega-Event angekündigt.
Am 18. April soll das bisher größte Benefizkonzert zur Coronakrise über die (Heim-)Bühne gehen: Unter dem Motto „One World: Together at Home“, werden sich Musikgrößen aus allen Sparten versammeln um Spenden für die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus sammeln. Nun hat das Line-Up von „One World“ einen großen Namen mehr im Programm. Denn auch die Rolling Stones haben ihre Teilnahme beim Benefizkonzert angekündigt  - wenn auch nur aus der Ferne. In einem offiziellen Statement der Band heißt es: „Wir fühlen uns geehrt, dass wir eingeladen sind Teil des „One World: Together At Home“ Broadcasts zu sein - von…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite