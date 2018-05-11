Facebook Twitter RSS
Rolling Stones: Neues Live-Album „San Jose 1999“

Rolling Stones live in Düsseldorf 2017
Foto: AFP/Getty Images, PATRIK STOLLARZ. All rights reserved.
von
Die „Vault“-Konzertserie der Rolling Stones präsentiert diesmal einen Mitschnitt der 1999er-Tournee.

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 13. Juli einen neuen Mitschnitt aus ihrer „From The Vault“-Konzertserie. „From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999“ erscheint am 13. Juli auf Blu-ray, DVD, Doppel-CD, 3er-LP und digital.

Trailer: Rolling Stones:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnAemVbH3Mg

Im obigen Trailer gibt es Snippets zu „Start Me Up“ und „Tumbling Dice“. Die damalige Tournee bewarb das 1997er-Album „Bridges To Babylon“, enthielt aber auch selten aufgeführte Stücke wie „Some Girls“ und „Saint of Me.“ Die „No Security“-Tour zog die Stones in etwas kleinere Hallen.

Zu der „Vault“-Serie gehörten bislang die Tourneen 1971, 1975, 1981, 1982, 1990 znd 2015.

The Rolling Stones – From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999 Track-List

  • 1. „Jumpin‘ Jack Flash“
  •  2. „Bitch“
  • 3. „You Got Me Rocking“
  • 4. „Respectable“
  • 5. „Honky Tonk Woman“
  • 6. „I Got the Blues“
  • 7. „Saint of Me“
  • 8. „Some Girls“
  • 9. „Paint It Black“
  • 10. „You Got the Silver“
  • 11. „Before They Make Me Run“
  • 12. „Out of Control“
  • 13. „Route 66“
  • 14. „Get Off of My Cloud“
  • 15. „Midnight Rambler“
  • 16. „Tumbling Dice“
  • 17. „It’s Only Rock ’n‘ Roll (But I Like It)“
  • 18. „Start Me Up“
  • 19. „Brown Sugar“
  • 20. „Sympathy for The Devil“

Rockstars halt: Rolling Stones wollen Poller entfernen lassen, sonst kein Partybesuch

