Rolling Stones: Neues Live-Album „San Jose 1999“

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 13. Juli einen neuen Mitschnitt aus ihrer „From The Vault“-Konzertserie. „From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999“ erscheint am 13. Juli auf Blu-ray, DVD, Doppel-CD, 3er-LP und digital.

Trailer: Rolling Stones:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnAemVbH3Mg Video can’t be loaded: The Rolling Stones – No Security Tour, San Jose ’99 (Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnAemVbH3Mg)

Im obigen Trailer gibt es Snippets zu „Start Me Up“ und „Tumbling Dice“. Die damalige Tournee bewarb das 1997er-Album „Bridges To Babylon“, enthielt aber auch selten aufgeführte Stücke wie „Some Girls“ und „Saint of Me.“ Die „No Security“-Tour zog die Stones in etwas kleinere Hallen.

Zu der „Vault“-Serie gehörten bislang die Tourneen 1971, 1975, 1981, 1982, 1990 znd 2015.

The Rolling Stones – From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999 Track-List