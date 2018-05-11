Rolling Stones: Neues Live-Album „San Jose 1999“

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 13. Juli einen neuen Mitschnitt aus ihrer „From The Vault“-Konzertserie. „From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999“ erscheint am 13. Juli auf Blu-ray, DVD, Doppel-CD, 3er-LP und digital.
Trailer: Rolling Stones:
Im obigen Trailer gibt es Snippets zu „Start Me Up“ und „Tumbling Dice“. Die damalige Tournee bewarb das 1997er-Album „Bridges To Babylon“, enthielt aber auch selten aufgeführte Stücke wie „Some Girls“ und „Saint of Me.“ Die „No Security“-Tour zog die Stones in etwas kleinere Hallen.
Zu der „Vault“-Serie gehörten bislang die Tourneen 1971, 1975, 1981, 1982, 1990 znd 2015.
The Rolling Stones – From the Vault: No Security – San Jose 1999 Track-List
- 1. „Jumpin‘ Jack Flash“
- 2. „Bitch“
- 3. „You Got Me Rocking“
- 4. „Respectable“
- 5. „Honky Tonk Woman“
- 6. „I Got the Blues“
- 7. „Saint of Me“
- 8. „Some Girls“
- 9. „Paint It Black“
- 10. „You Got the Silver“
- 11. „Before They Make Me Run“
- 12. „Out of Control“
- 13. „Route 66“
- 14. „Get Off of My Cloud“
- 15. „Midnight Rambler“
- 16. „Tumbling Dice“
- 17. „It’s Only Rock ’n‘ Roll (But I Like It)“
- 18. „Start Me Up“
- 19. „Brown Sugar“
- 20. „Sympathy for The Devil“
