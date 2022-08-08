Rory Gallagher: „Deuce“ erscheint im Herbst als Deluxe-Edition

Anlässlich des 50. Jubiläums wird die 1971er-Platte „Deuce“ von Rory Gallagher als Boxset neu veröffentlicht. Die Sammlung enthält unveröffentlichte Songs, eine Radio-Aufnahme der BBC und Essays. „Deuce“ erscheint am 30. September.
Die Jubiläumsveröffentlichung wird in folgenden Versionen erhältlich sein: 4-CDs Deluxe Box, 2-CDs-Set, 3-LPs-Version und in digitalen Formaten. „Deuce“ wird online als Deluxe Digital HD und Deluxe Digital Standard erscheinen. Die Sammlung kann bereits hier vorbestellt werden.
Vorwort von Johnny Marr
„Deuce“ beinhaltet auch 28 bisher unveröffentlichte Tracks, eine BBC Radio-Aufnahme „In Concert“ aus dem Jahr 1972 und sieben Radio-Bremen-Sessions. Dazu kommt ein 64-seitiges gebundenes Buch mit einem Vorwort von The-Smiths-Gitarrist Johnny Marr, unveröffentlichte Fotos, Essays und Erinnerungsstücke der Albumaufnahmen.
Die 2-CD- und 3-LP-Editionen unterscheiden sich leicht und präsentieren gekürzte Versionen der Deluxe-Box.
„Deuce“-Tracklist
CD1
- 1. Used to Be – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 2. I’m Not Awake Yet – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 3. Don’t Know Where I’m Going – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 4. Maybe I Will – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 5. Whole Lot of People – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 6. In Your Town – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 7. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 8. There’s a Light – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 9. Out of My Mind – 50th Anniversary Edition
- 10. Crest of a Wave – 50th Anniversary Edition
CD2
- 1. Used to Be – Alternate Take 1
- 2. Used to Be – Alternate Take 2
- 3. I’m Not Awake Yet – Alternate Take 1
- 4. Don’t Know Where I’m Going – Alternate Take 1
- 5. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 1
- 6. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 2
- 7. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 3
- 8. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 4
- 9. Maybe I Will – Alternate Take 5
- 10. Whole Lot of People – Electric Alternate Take 1
- 11. Whole Lot of People – 6 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1
- 12. Whole Lot Of People – Deuce Album Session/Alternative Acoustic Take
- 13. Whole Lot of People – 12 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1
- 14. In Your Town – Alternate Take 1
- 15. In Your Town – Alternate Take 2
- 16. In Your Town – Alternate Take 3
CD3
- 1. In Your Town – Alternate Take 4
- 2. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Deuce Album Session/Alternative Acoustic Take
- 3. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Deuce Album Session Outtake
- 4. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Alternate Take 2
- 5. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Alternate Take 3
- 6. There’s A Light – Alternate Take 1
- 7. There’s A Light – Alternate Take 2
- 8. There’s A Light – Alternate Take 3
- 9. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 1
- 10. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 2
- 11. Out of My Mind – Alternate Take 3
- 12. Crest of a Wave – Alternate Take 1
- 13. Crest of a Wave – Alternate Take 2
- 14. Don’t Know Where I’m Going – Home Demo
- 15. Maybe I Will – Home Demo
- 16. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Home Demo
CD4
- 1. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 2. Crest of a Wave – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 3. I Could’ve Had Religion – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 4. For The Last Time – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 5. Messin‘ With The Kid – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 6. Don’t Know Where I’m Going – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 7. Pistol Slapper Blues – Radio Bremen 21/12/1971
- 8. Used To Be – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972
- 9. Should’ve Learnt My Lesson – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972
- 10. Out Of My Mind – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972
- 11. I Could’ve Had Religion – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972
- 12. Crest Of A Wave – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972
- 13. Messin‘ With The Kid – BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972