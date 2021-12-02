Partner von Logo Welt
Spotify-Jahresrückblick: Das sind die meistgestreamten Acts, Songs, Podcasts und Playlists 2021


von
Bonez MC, Luciano, Capital Bra, „Gemischtes Hack“: Am meisten gestreamt wurden zumindest national bei Spotify einmal mehr ausnahmslos Typen. Darüber lässt auch die neue Kategorie „Equal-Künstlerinnen“ nur schwer hinwegsehen.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Foto: Universal Music, Kelia Anne MacCluskey. All rights reserved.

Der Streamingdienst Spotify hat seine Bestenlisten 2021 veröffentlicht. Dafür wurde ausgewertet, welche Künstler*innen, Songs, Alben und Podcasts international sowie in Deutschland dieses Jahr am meisten gestreamt wurden. Latinstar Bad Bunny ist demnach der (auf Spotify) meistgehörte Künstler der Welt, Taylor Swift die meistgehörte Künstlerin. Der meistgehörte Song war „drivers licence“ von Shooting Star Olivia Rodrigo.

 

In Deutschland sieht das anders aus: Die Top 10 der meistgestreamten Künstler wird angeführt von Bonez MC, Luciano und Capital Bra, bei den Künstlerinnen von LEA, Billie Eilish und Taylor Swift. Beliebtester nationaler Spotify-Podcast ist einmal mehr „Gemischtes Hack“ mit Felix Lobrecht und Tommi Schmitt. Seht hier die vollständigen, von Spotify veröffentlichten Listen.

Top-Künstler*innen weltweit auf Spotify:

1. Bad Bunny
2. Taylor Swift
3. BTS
4. Drake
5. Justin Bieber
Top-Songs weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “drivers license” von Olivia Rodrigo
2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” von Lil Nas X
3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” von The Kid LAROI
4. “good 4 u” von Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” von Dua Lipa
Top-Alben weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “SOUR” von Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Future Nostalgia” von Dua Lipa
3. “Justice” von Justin Bieber
4. “=” von Ed Sheeran
5. “Planet Her” von Doja Cat
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
1. Billie Eilish
2. Zoe Wees
3. KAROL G
4. Griff
5. Jorja Smith
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen weltweit auf Spotify:
1. “Happier Than Ever” von Billie Eilish
2. “Girls Like Us” von Zoe Wees
3. “SEJODIOTO” von KAROL G
4. “Black Hole” von Griff
5. “Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)” von Jorja Smith, Shaybo
Was es mit den EQUAL-Künstlerinnen auf sich hat? Das hier.
Top-Podcasts weltweit auf Spotify:
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. Call Her Daddy
3. Crime Junkie
4. TED Talks Daily
5. The Daily
6. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
8. Renegades: Born in the USA
9. Stuff You Should Know
10. Gemischtes Hack
Top-Künstler*innen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. Bonez MC
2. Luciano
3. Capital Bra
4. RAF Camora
5. Samra
6. Apache 207
7. Ufo361
8. Sido
9. Justin Bieber
10. Jamule
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Künstler*innen 2021”.
Top-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. LEA
2. Billie Eilish
3. Taylor Swift
4. Dua Lipa
5. Olivia Rodrigo
6. Ariana Grande
7. Rihanna
8. badmómzjay
9. Shirin David
10. Doja Cat
Top-Künstler in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. Bonez MC
2. Luciano
3. Capital Bra
4. RAF Camora
5. Samra
6. Apache 207
7. Ufo361
8. Sido
9. Justin Bieber
10. Jamule
Top-Songs in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. “Ohne Dich” von KASIMIR1441, badmómzjay, WILDBWOYS
2. “Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit” von Riton
3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” von The Kid LAROI
4. “Madonna” von Bausa, Apache 207
5. “Sommergewitter” von Pashanim
6. “Astronaut In The Ocean” von Masked Wolf
7. “The Business” von Tiësto
8. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” von Lil Nas X
9. “Heat Waves” von Glass Animals
10. “good 4 u” von Olivia Rodrigo
Die vollständige Top-Liste gibt es in der Playlist “Top Tracks 2021 Deutschland”.
Top-Alben in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. “AQUA” von Luciano
2. “SOUR” von Olivia Rodrigo
3. “=” von Ed Sheeran
4. “Zukunft” von RAF Camora
5. “Justice” von Justin Bieber
6. “Sampler 5” von 187 Strassenbande
7. “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” von Pop Smoke
8. “Future Nostalgia” von Dua Lipa
9. “After Hours” von The Weeknd
10. “100 Pro” von Bausa
Top-EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
1. Zoe Wees
2. Aylo
3. badmómzjay
4. Novaa
5. LEA
6. Antje Schomaker
7. Shirin David
8. Alli Neumann
9. Lune
10. Madeline Juno
Eine kuratierte Auswahl mit Songs von Künstlerinnen gibt es in der Playlist “EQUAL presents: Top Künstlerinnen 2021”.
Top-Songs von EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf Spotify:
1. “Girls Like Us” von Zoe Wees
2. “Over” von Aylo
3. “badmómz.” von badmómzjay
4. “Faded Love” von Leony
5. “Tut mir nicht leid” von Loredana
6. “Frei” von Alli Neumann
7. “Auf Augenhöhe” von Antje Schomaker
8. “Don’t Tell Her What To Do” von Novaa
9. “BLUT” von Lune
10. “Treppenhaus” von LEA
Top-Spotify-Playlists in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. Hot Hits Deutschland
2. Modus Mio
3. Deutschrap Brandneu
4. Stimmungsmacher
5. Sommerhits 2021
6. Today’s Top Hits
7. Herbstgefühle 2
8. Chillout Lounge
9. Main Stage
10. Jazz Vibes
Top-Podcasts in Deutschland auf Spotify:
1. Gemischtes Hack
2. Fest & Flauschig
3. Verbrechen
4. Tagesschau in 100 Sekunden
5. Mordlust
6. Baywatch Berlin
7. Die Nachrichten – Deutschlandfunk
8. Dick & Doof
9. Man lernt nie aus
10. Podcasts – der Podcast

Beim Spotify-Konkurrenten Deezer sah die Liste 2021 so aus.

