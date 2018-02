Stalker wollte Lana Del Rey vor Konzert entführen!

Orlando! Fort Lauderdale! Miami! Thank you so much for coming out and making those shows totally crazy and keeping the energy high. We’re all feeling super lucky after a couple of days of amazing shows💕 So – that means Atlanta, Georgia at the Phillips Arena is our next stop 🙂 send song requests. see you soon XO

