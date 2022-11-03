The Cure: Robert Smith weint das erste Mal auf der Bühne

Bei einer Show am 27. Oktober in Zagreb hat sich The-Cure-Frontmann Robert Smith emotional gezeigt. In „Endsong“, den die Band passend zum Titel als Closer gespielt hat, begann Smith zu weinen. Fans dokumentierten diesen außergewöhnlichen Moment.

Empfehlung der Redaktion The Cure: Roger O’Donnell erinnert an ermordeten ukrainischen Dirigenten Jurij Kerpatenko

Video: Smith weint im „Endsong“

Das mehr als zehnminütige Stück beginnt mit einem Instrumentalpart. Erst nach guten sechs Minuten setzt der Gesang ein. Bei den Worten „Es ist alles fort. (…) Ich gehöre hier nicht mehr hin“ flossen dann die Tränen.

Das Stück soll angeblich auf dem schon seit Längerem – jedoch ohne Datum – angekündigten Album „Songs Of The Lost World“ erscheinen.

Der Text von „Endsong“

I’m outside in the dark staring at the blood red moon Remembering the hopes and dreams I had, all I had to do Wondering what became of that boy in a world he called his own Yeah, I’m outside in the dark wondering how I got so old

And it’s all gone, it’s all gone Looking at everyone I’ve loved and it all feels wrong It’s all gone, it’s all gone, it’s all gone

No hopes, no dreams, no love And I don’t belong

I don’t belong here anymore

It’s all gone it’s all gone

I will lose myself in time, and it won’t be long It’s all gone, it’s all gone, it’s all gone

Left alone with nothing, at the end of every song Left alone with nothing, at the end of every song Left alone with nothing