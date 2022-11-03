The Cure: Robert Smith weint das erste Mal auf der Bühne

Bei einer Show am 27. Oktober in Zagreb hat sich The-Cure-Frontmann Robert Smith emotional gezeigt. In „Endsong“, den die Band passend zum Titel als Closer gespielt hat, begann Smith zu weinen. Fans dokumentierten diesen außergewöhnlichen Moment.
Video: Smith weint im „Endsong“
Das mehr als zehnminütige Stück beginnt mit einem Instrumentalpart. Erst nach guten sechs Minuten setzt der Gesang ein. Bei den Worten „Es ist alles fort. (…) Ich gehöre hier nicht mehr hin“ flossen dann die Tränen.
Das Stück soll angeblich auf dem schon seit Längerem – jedoch ohne Datum – angekündigten Album „Songs Of The Lost World“ erscheinen.
Der Text von „Endsong“
I’m outside in the dark staring at the blood red moon
Remembering the hopes and dreams I had, all I had to do
Wondering what became of that boy in a world he called his own
Yeah, I’m outside in the dark wondering how I got so old
And it’s all gone, it’s all gone
Looking at everyone I’ve loved and it all feels wrong
It’s all gone, it’s all gone, it’s all gone
No hopes, no dreams, no love
And I don’t belong
I don’t belong here anymore
It’s all gone it’s all gone
I will lose myself in time, and it won’t be long
It’s all gone, it’s all gone, it’s all gone
Left alone with nothing, at the end of every song
Left alone with nothing, at the end of every song
Left alone with nothing
Nothing
Nothing
Nothing