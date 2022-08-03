The Kinks veröffentlichen Deluxe-Auflagen von zwei Alben im Herbst

Anlässlich des 50. Jubiläums werden am 9. September zwei Alben der Kinks als Box-Set neu veröffentlicht: „Muswell Hillbillies“ und „Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star“. Als Geschmacksprobe kann bereits die neue Version des Songs „Celluloid Heroes“ gehört werden.

Die sogenannte „Deluxe-Box“ enthält so einiges: 6 LPs, 4 CDs, AV Blu-ray, ein 52-seitiges Buch, gedruckte Bandfotos, eine Karte von Muswell und einen Anstecker. Dazu erscheint „Muswell Hillbillies / Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star“ auch als 2CD-Set und als Doppel-LP. Die Platte „Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star“ ist zusätzlich als LP erhältlich und „Muswell Hillbillies“ als Einzel-CD. Die neuen Auflagen können hier vorbestellt werden.

Erste Single

Ungeduldige können sich schon die neue Version von „Celluloid Heroes“, aus dem 1972er-Album „Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star“, anhören. Der Song wurde von Ray Davies komponiert und handelt von dem Streben nach Ruhm. Dabei werden Stars wie Marilyn Monroe und Greta Garbo besungen.

„Jetzt, mit einer neuen Plattenfirma und einem neuen Image, kann ich etwas von dem alten Wildwest-Geist in meine Musik einbringen“, erzählte Ray Davies im Bezug auf die Neuveröffentlichung. Die beiden Alben würden das „Wiederauftauchen“ der Kinks als „tourende Band“ dokumentieren. Für seinen Bruder Dave ist „Muswell Hillbillies“ übrigens eines der Lieblingsalben.

Das sind die Inhalte des Deluxe-Box-Sets:

6 x LP

‘Muswell Hillbillies’ 2014 gatefold deluxe 2LP remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, colour vinyl

‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’ 2016 gatefold deluxe 3LP, remastered from original master tapes, colour vinyl

‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ 11 new Ray Davies track remixes 1LP, bespoke new artwork, heavyweight black vinyl

4 x CD

‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ original albums remastered in gatefold wallets, with original artwork

11 new Ray Davies track remixes (previously unreleased) in gatefold wallet, bespoke new artwork

The Kinks 1971 US Tour Travel Montage (contains new Ray Davies track remixes, one of which is a previously unreleased track)

Blu-Ray video

Previously unseen, digitally restored Ray Davies 1971 home movie, narrated by Ray (15 mins long)

Deluxe Hardback book

52 pages on gloss art paper, extensive text with new band interview quotes, rare and unseen photos and memorabilia

The Kinks ‘London Roots’ map

A2 size on uncoated sepia paper stock, Kinks north London roots map with key historical Kinks related locations, chosen by the band

Printed memorabilia

6 x glossy Kinks photos from 1971 / 1972

Badge

Bespoke, metal and enamel, yellow and black, Kinks RCA era logo heavy pin-clasp badge

Onsert

Back of box, colour 12” paper onsert displaying contents

Exclusive D2C only 7” single: The Kinks ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship / 20th Century Man’

1972 RCA Spanish promo single picture sleeve replicated, black vinyl disc.

Free with every Kinks ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ / ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ deluxe box set purchased from The Kinks official D2C store (Music Glue). *While stocks last*

1LP: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

Album remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, original 1971 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl

2LP: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

Album newly remastered from original master tapes, original 1972 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl

2CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

Both original albums remastered and combined, bonus tracks of 4 new Ray Davies remixes, ‘hardback-book’ packaging, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

Original album remastered, bonus tracks of 3 new Ray Davies remixes, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’