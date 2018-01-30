Update Smashing Pumpkins: Rick Rubin produziert das Reunion-Album

Die Smashing-Pumpkins- Reunion scheint immer greifbarer zu werden. Billy Corgan kündigte per Instagram an, dass neues Album von Rick Rubin produziert wird. Rubin hat schon Corgans Solo Album „Ogilala“ (2017) und 1997 eine Frühfassung des Pumpkins-Songs „Let Me Give The World To You“ produziert. Und, es scheint zu stimmen: Neben Corgan sind auch Originaldrummer Jimmy Chamberlin sowie Gitarrist James Iha dabei.
Billy Corgan postete seine lange Instagram-Botschaft eigentlich, weil er die Gerüchte um eine schwere Krankheit beenden wollte. Er hatte ein Bild gepostet mit einer Infusionsnadel am Arm, darunter die Worte, dass er „mit Gott Frieden schließen müsste“.
Nun teilte er aber mit, dass dies eine „Infusion voller Vitamine und Homöopathie [war], um ihm zu helfen eine aggressive Grippe zu bekämpfen“.
I've had a crazy life. Good crazy, but crazy nonetheless. For example. I saw this picture of myself the other day. Besides having a generally good idea of when it was taken (1993 or 1994) I don't remember actually taking the photo, nor do I remember countless others like it between the years 1991-2004. Now, perhaps that says something about my inability or desire to remember, but I'd argue it's an unfortunate result of the blur of those years. Which leads me to this time, or this moment, where like so many, I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life. As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that. Or when I, in a very naive way, post a shot with a needle in my arm and ramble on about making peace with God and time left on dear 'ol Earth, it sent some signal to friends and associates alike that I was sick or wanted other's sympathy. (As fact, it was an IV full of vitamins and homeopathy to assist in getting over this vicious flu). So yes, was sick, and no, not serious in any way nor would I share such info here because this window I'd prefer to be one where you see the sunlight streaming through. The only addendum to that is when I saw how others were reacting to their perception of my misguided and poorly worded message, I chose not to react in kind; in essence I let the shadows cast be whatever you-they-them want to believe. Because we live now in a world where perception often outweighs reality, and that's fine. So to that, here's a new pic I just took of me with my sandy-brown, curly hair flowing in the studio breeze. Lots of love, WPC #wpc
Auch Jimmy Chamberlain postete ein Bild aus dem gleichen Aufnahmeraum wie Billy Corgan, welches wohl Rubins Malibu-Studio ist. Dies scheint eine weitere Reunion-Bestätigung zu sein, nachdem Billy schon ein Bild von Jimmy Chamberlain, James Iha und von sich selbst postete.
Abgesehen von D’Arcy Wretzky, welche der Presse erzählte, dass die Smashing Pumpkins sich für eine andere Bass-Besetzung entschieden hätten, scheint das Original-Lineup der Alternative-Rock-Band wieder beisammen zu sein.